Jersey City, NJ

8 New Restaurants to Check out in Northern New Jersey this Weekend

Vanessa Vanacore

With the weekend finally here, now's the perfect time to try some of northern New Jersey's most recently opened food joints. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or a quick place to stop in to grab lunch on Saturday, this article will walk you through some of the bests spots to try.

Maman | Jersey City

This NYC-based cafe will have you feeling like you have been transported to a small European village. The French-inspired cafe offers guests coffee, a bakery, and some great lunch options all within a beautifully decorated, rustic-chic space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115TSV_0f3UYUQA00
Maman Location in NYCCinzia Orsina/Unsplash

Cinnaholic | Westfield

This one-of-a-kind bakery is for all cinnamon roll lovers. Cinnaholic offers customizable cinnamon rolls in a variety of flavors, all of which are vegan.

El Taco Bar | Closter

This new Mexican restaurant is already becoming a favorite amongst locals. A cozy spot with super reasonable prices, El Taco serves up fresh and delicious tacos, quesadillas, and Mexican street corn.

La Boheme | Hoboken

The owners of the popular uptown Hoboken restaurant Barbes have finally opened the doors to their highly anticipated new spot, La Boheme. This Mediterranean restaurant takes inspiration from the French Riveria and offers healthy Mediterranean plates, beautiful cocktails, and brick oven pizza.

Boomchia | Montclair

This health food spot opened back at the end of February and is already making waves online with its beautifully colored goji bowls topped with the infamous superfood, chia seeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aaYN_0f3UYUQA00
Goji BowlJulia Topp/Unsplash

Q’enko | Bloomfield

Opened at the beginning of this year, Q’enko is a Peruvian restaurant that specializes in organic cuisine. Their menu offerings include Chaufa, a Peruvian take on fried rice, and Tallarines Verde, a pasta with a bright green sauce that’s similar to pesto.

Luna Stella | Maplewood

From the owners that brought you Lorena's, Luna Stella features rustic Italian food within a casual, family-friendly ambiance. The restaurant has two bars, an open kitchen, and ample front and back dining plus a private room. Their menu offers vegan options and tons of unique appetizer specials. Our favorites are the grilled octopus and king salmon.

Village Brew Co. | Somerville

Somerville is now home to its very first brewery. They will be offering 10 to 12 different craft beers daily, as well as cocktails and an extensive menu featuring bar food classics like nachos and burgers. Looking to try something fun? Village Brew actually offers spiked milkshakes containing your choice of bourbon or vodka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx0Jm_0f3UYUQA00
Craft BeerMeritt Thomas/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new# restaurants# new jersey# hoboken# jersey city

Comments / 1

Published by

Self proclaimed foodie and Instagram addict from Connecticut, living in New Jersey, and working in NYC.

New Jersey State
1994 followers

More from Vanessa Vanacore

This NJ Restaurant Plans to Open an Outdoor Cafe Designed Specifically for Dogs

If you’ve ever brought your dog to a restaurant wishing they could order off the menu and dine next to you, you’re going to love the concept behind the new outdoor space at 1958 Cuban Cusine.

Read full story
1 comments

These are the Best Places to see Cherry Blossom trees in NJ this Spring

After a long winter in the Northeast, the Cherry Blossom trees are always so welcome. Not only are they pretty, but they have also come to represent new beginnings. Spring truly is a beautiful time of the year.

Read full story
3 comments
Montclair, NJ

Where to Find the Best Happy Hour Deals in Montclair + Beyond

One of the best ways to unwind towards the end of the workweek? Grabbing a drink with co-workers or friends of course. And what makes that outing even better? Spending it at a solid spot that doesn’t charge an arm and a leg for drinks and food. Thankfully, there are a ton of restaurants and bars in Essex county running great deals for your next post-work unwind session.

Read full story
1 comments

The Coolest Hidden Bars you Must Visit in NJ

During the Prohibition Era, many drinking establishments made the choice to keep the party going and continued to serve liquor in hidden bars tucked away in basements and alleyways. They became known as speakeasies and were usually run by organized crime figures. Patrons were expected to follow the rules of the restaurant and "speakeasy" by ordering alcohol without raising any suspicion.

Read full story
12 comments
Newark, NJ

Where to Find the Best Jamaican Food in New Jersey

The best foods oftentimes don't get the recognition they deserve. That is certainly true of the flavorful and delicious Jamaican cuisine. Heavily spiced, the taste may take some getting used to for those who are inexperienced, but it's definitely worth it for a bite of seasoned shrimp, tender curry meat, or jerk chicken.

Read full story
8 comments
Jersey City, NJ

7 Unique Date Ideas to Try in New Jersey

Have you hit all the restaurants? Gone out to all the bars? Here are a few unique bonding experiences if you're looking to spice date night up a little bit. Such a great spot to hit if you're tired of the same old bar scene. This video arcade is packed with over 85 games. From Pac-Man to pinball machines, you'll experience the ultimate nostalgia here.

Read full story

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.

Read full story

10 Cool Places in NJ You Must See Before You Die

There's simply no denying that although New Jersey may be small in size, it's still jam packed with so many wonderful things to experience. From world class casinos and restaurants to white-sand beaches and waterfalls. This is a state that is diverse just as much as it is sometimes misunderstood.

Read full story
10 comments
Essex County, NJ

A List of the Best Portuguese Restaurants in Essex County

It's no surprise that Essex County is a major hub for international cuisines. Places like the Ironbound neighborhood in Newark are known to have some of the best Portuguese food in the entire country so residents seeking a journey through Portugal's delectable flavors can find it without having to travel far.

Read full story
3 comments
East Rutherford, NJ

Visit the World's Largest Candy Store in New Jersey

Many may not know that the world's largest candy store is located right here in New Jersey. If you haven't yet visited the American Dream in East Rutherford, this is definitely another reason to make the trip.

Read full story
8 comments

The Best Historic Towns in NJ to Explore

New Jersey is a state rich in history with many sites dating back as far as the Revolutionary War. While several centuries have passed since New Jersey was incorporated as a state, preservation has allowed many towns to retain much of their fascinating history and charm.

Read full story
2 comments
Jersey City, NJ

7 Insta-Worthy Desserts You Need to Try in NJ

If you have not already given up on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier or cut out sweets, you may want to keep scrolling. New Jersey is home to some of the most interesting, and aesthetically pleasing food we've ever seen. Whether you're into ice cream or donuts, these are the most insta-worthy desserts in the Garden state that you must try.

Read full story

Where You Can Try Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails this March

It is officially Girl Scout Cookie season, that wonderful time of the year when we get to indulge in all of our cravings from Thin Mints to Samoas and Tagalongs. Even if there is not a Girl Scout in your life, pop culture and social media will remind you it’s that time of year again. These irresistible cookies are wildly popular and continue to surpass not only Oreos, but also Milano and Chips Ahoy in terms of sales. More than 200 million boxes of cookies were sold last year alone, generating nearly $800 million dollars.

Read full story
Harrison, NY

Everything You Need to Know About the New Trendy Restaurant in Harrison

Charley, a new Viennese bistro located at 202 Angelo Cifelli Drive in Harrison has just opened as of February 12th. The new concept, inspired by a German Kauffeehaus is run by Michelin-star chef Kurt Gutenbrunner. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

The Best Restaurants To Try When You're Dining On A Budget

Dining on a budget can be hard in this day and age. With inflation rising, and restaurants still feeling the effects of covid, you may have noticed that going out to eat costs more now than it ever has in the past.

Read full story
1 comments
Montclair, NJ

A List of Women Owned Businesses in Montclair to Support this March

March is a special month, marking the start of Spring and (hopefully) warmer weather. But it also represents a monumental historic shift that took place back in 1857 in New York City. More than nine decades later, Congress established National Women's History Week to be commemorated the second week of March. In 1987, Congress expanded that week to a month.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The Best Restaurants in Morristown

In recent years, Morristown has transformed itself into a city with one of the most vibrant downtown areas. From boutiques and breweries to fine dining, here are a few of our absolute favorite spots to eat when in Morristown.

Read full story
2 comments

10 Must See Concerts in NJ this Spring

New Jersey has some of the most unrivaled music venues in the country from huge stadiums like MetLife to smaller outdoor spaces on the beach. As temperatures rise and covid restrictions slowly become lifted there is no better time to enjoy some live music than this coming Spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Montclair, NJ

5 Italian Restaurants with the best Pasta in Montclair

By far one of the most integral parts of dining in New Jersey, Italian restaurants are bountiful in Essex County. There are so many that it's almost impossible to narrow down our favorite ones, but that's exactly what we did. Here you'll find a list of all the greatest Italian restaurants in Montclair and which dish is the best to order off their menu.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy