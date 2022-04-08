8 New Restaurants to Check out in Northern New Jersey this Weekend

With the weekend finally here, now's the perfect time to try some of northern New Jersey's most recently opened food joints. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or a quick place to stop in to grab lunch on Saturday, this article will walk you through some of the bests spots to try.

Maman | Jersey City

This NYC-based cafe will have you feeling like you have been transported to a small European village. The French-inspired cafe offers guests coffee, a bakery, and some great lunch options all within a beautifully decorated, rustic-chic space.

Maman Location in NYC Cinzia Orsina/Unsplash

Cinnaholic | Westfield

This one-of-a-kind bakery is for all cinnamon roll lovers. Cinnaholic offers customizable cinnamon rolls in a variety of flavors, all of which are vegan.

El Taco Bar | Closter

This new Mexican restaurant is already becoming a favorite amongst locals. A cozy spot with super reasonable prices, El Taco serves up fresh and delicious tacos, quesadillas, and Mexican street corn.

La Boheme | Hoboken

The owners of the popular uptown Hoboken restaurant Barbes have finally opened the doors to their highly anticipated new spot, La Boheme. This Mediterranean restaurant takes inspiration from the French Riveria and offers healthy Mediterranean plates, beautiful cocktails, and brick oven pizza.

Boomchia | Montclair

This health food spot opened back at the end of February and is already making waves online with its beautifully colored goji bowls topped with the infamous superfood, chia seeds.

Goji Bowl Julia Topp/Unsplash

Q’enko | Bloomfield

Opened at the beginning of this year, Q’enko is a Peruvian restaurant that specializes in organic cuisine. Their menu offerings include Chaufa, a Peruvian take on fried rice, and Tallarines Verde, a pasta with a bright green sauce that’s similar to pesto.

Luna Stella | Maplewood

From the owners that brought you Lorena's, Luna Stella features rustic Italian food within a casual, family-friendly ambiance. The restaurant has two bars, an open kitchen, and ample front and back dining plus a private room. Their menu offers vegan options and tons of unique appetizer specials. Our favorites are the grilled octopus and king salmon.

Village Brew Co. | Somerville

Somerville is now home to its very first brewery. They will be offering 10 to 12 different craft beers daily, as well as cocktails and an extensive menu featuring bar food classics like nachos and burgers. Looking to try something fun? Village Brew actually offers spiked milkshakes containing your choice of bourbon or vodka.