Newark, NJ

Where to Find the Best Jamaican Food in New Jersey

Vanessa Vanacore

The best foods oftentimes don't get the recognition they deserve. That is certainly true of the flavorful and delicious Jamaican cuisine.

Heavily spiced, the taste may take some getting used to for those who are inexperienced, but it's definitely worth it for a bite of seasoned shrimp, tender curry meat, or jerk chicken.

By now your mouth is probably already watering so go ahead and keep reading to find out where you can find some of the best Jamaican food establishments right here in NJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ndAu_0ez5ge7O00
Classic Jamaican FoodRonise Daluz/Unsplash

Dev's Jamaican Cuisine | Bloomfield, New Jersey

Dev's is known for its generous portions and quick service. From codfish to oxtail, everything on their menu is served with rice and peas or your choice of fried plantains. Their competitive pricing and authentically flavored dishes make them one of the best spots in the state to order Jamaican food.

Morgan's Island Grill | Hightstown, New Jersey

Consistently rated as one of the best in the state, Morgan's is run by Jamaican native Kenroy Morgan. His passion for cooking and warm customer service give this restaurant a homey and authentic feel. Their flavorful and delicious food will definitely have you coming back for more.

Top Taste Jamaican Restaurant | Irvington, New Jersey

This no-frills joint turns out all the Jamaican classics from jerk chicken to seafood. Full of hospitality and authentic taste, we recommend trying the home-cooked porridge. A favorite amongst locals, this dish sells out quickly so make sure to order well before 11 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rVlP_0ez5ge7O00
PorridgeMae Mu/Unsplash

Munchie's | South Orange, New Jersey

This colorful eatery has been turning out tasty Jamaican classics for the past 11 years. There is certainly no shortage of spice, seasoning, and flavor when you order from Munchie's. Our favorites include the curried goat, salt fish, and oxtail.

Tasty Jamaican and American | Newark, New Jersey

This causal storefront offers some of the best Jamaican food we've ever had in Newark. If we had to recommend just one dish off their menu, it would have to be the stew chicken. Served in a rich and silky gravy topped with bell peppers, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better version elsewhere.

Mark's Place | Asbury Park, New Jersey

This laid-back counter-service joint serves up Jamaican favorites and American classics like burgers and wraps. The perfect spot to head to for a quick and delicious lunch. Prices here are cheap and portions certainly do not disappoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JRTJ_0ez5ge7O00
Jamaican ChickenTimokefoto/Pixabay

