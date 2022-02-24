10 Must See Concerts in NJ this Spring

New Jersey has some of the most unrivaled music venues in the country from huge stadiums like MetLife to smaller outdoor spaces on the beach. As temperatures rise and covid restrictions slowly become lifted there is no better time to enjoy some live music than this coming Spring.

We put together a list of some of the coolest concerts taking place in the Garden State between March and June. As always, this is not a comprehensive list. Some shows may or may not be sold out or cancelled after this article is published.

Dua Lipa | Prudential Center, Newark | March 4th

Dua Lipa is bringing her highly anticipated "Future Nostalgia Tour" to NJ and we are so ready for it. This tour has been postponed since 2019 due to covid so you know she'll be bringing out all the stops now that she'll finally be able to perform again. You can expect an extremely high energy set alongside amazing choreography, outfit and set changes, and even a pre recorded video of Elton John.

The Beach Boys | Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown | Apr 4th

No matter your age, a Beach Boys concert is most definitely bucket list worthy. Their California beach bops have become iconic to fans all around the world. It's been 60 years of making music for The Beach Boys and the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history.

Beach Boys, 1970s https://www.instagram.com/p/CaVjgZFP80r/

The Temptations & The Four Tops | Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank | Apr 24th

Classic Motown hits like My Girl, I Can’t Get Next to You, and Just My Imagination are a few of the songs you can expect to hear at a show like this. If you're looking for a nostalgic and memorable experience, this is the concert to attend.

Cat Power | White Eagle Hall, Jersey City | Apr 30th

Critics have noted the constant evolution of Cat Power's sound, most notably a mix of punk, folk, and blues on her earliest albums with elements of soul and other genres more prevalent in her later material. Her shows are emotional and cathartic and definitely an experience. The new White Eagle Hall is also an excellent new music venue located in the midst of the bustling downtown Jersey City scene.

Cat Power https://www.instagram.com/p/CZORe3eMCRY/

Sum 41 + Simple Plan | Stone Pony, Asbury Park | May 7th

Early 2000's punk rock heads unite, the Sum 41 and Simple Plan tour taking place this spring will be one for the books. You can expect them to play their iconic 2001 album "All Killer No Filler." This rain or shine event will take place at their outdoor Summer Stage.

Sting | Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City | May 13th + 14th

Sting is an English musician, singer and songwriter most known as the frontman and bassist for new wave rock band the Police. His shows are an incredible once in a lifetime experience complete with tons of recognizable and high energy songs.

Sting https://www.instagram.com/p/CVrLCtMpkgS/

BobFest | Count Basie Center, Red Bank | May 26th

Back in 1992 BobFest took place at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bob Dylan's first recorded album and it was one of the greatest evenings of live music that has ever gone down on the planet with live performances by Johnny Cash, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Neil Young, and Eric Clapton. BobFest ‘22 will celebrate the folk legend's 80th birthday. With music from the Rolling Thunder Revue, the concert will delight fans with a modern country sound.

The Lumineers | PNC Theater, Holmdel | May 28th

An energetic, yet down-to-earth folk band, The Lumineers are known their hand-clapping, foot-stomping tunes, like “Ophelia,” “Stubborn Love,” and “Flowers in Your Hair.” There's no better way to celebrate the start of summer than listening to music like this outdoors at PNC.

The Lumineers https://www.instagram.com/p/CaSIdHGLgil/

Coldplay | MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford | June 4th + 5th

Coldplay will be accompanied by special musical guest H.E.R. as they embark on their "Music of the Spheres World Tour." Seeing such a universally loved rock band like Coldplay perform is truly a magical experience. You can expect flashing lights and amazing vibes as the gigantic crowd signs along in unison to every song.

Barefoot Country Music Festival | Wildwood, NJ | Jun 16th-19th

Country music’s biggest stars will be coming to the beaches of Wildwood, NJ. This four-day event will host a unique blend of today’s country headliners, regional stars, up-and-comers, and locals favorites that will be performing across 5 unique stages. The combination of country music and the scenic Jersey Shore backdrop will make this one of the best concerts to attend as the weather heats up.