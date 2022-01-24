NJ Towns with the best Downtown areas.

One of the greatest perks of living in New Jersey is the fact it's situated in between two major U.S. cities. However, what we believe makes New Jersey so great is the fact that it is comprised mostly of charming, smaller towns. So, in honor of the many wonderful small towns that make up New Jersey, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas, whether it’s because of the shops, the history, or the sights.

Frenchtown, NJ

This beautiful town is located on the Delaware River out in western NJ by the Pennsylvania border. It's known for its gorgeous walkways and numerous art galleries, small boutiques, antique stores and interesting independent book stores.

Frenchtown in the Fall http://newjerseyisntboring.com/fall-day-in-frenchtown-nj/

Red Bank, NJ

Located very centrally, Red Bank is a perfect destination no matter where you live in New Jersey. Their downtown area is jam packed with great shopping, tons of restaurants, great cafes, and a gorgeous water view.

Clinton, NJ

Located out in Hunterdon County, Clinton is known for its charming, small town vibes. Their ionic red mill is one of the most photographed spots in the entire state. There's some great shops to explore in their downtown as well.

Red Mill in Clinton https://www.instagram.com/p/CY87W7xLMjb/

Cranbury, NJ

A great place to visit for history lovers, Cranbury boasts some one of the best preserved 19th century village in the entire state. Their entire downtown is considered a historic district.

Allentown, NJ

This picturesque village is nestled in the western most corner of Monmouth County. Surrounded by lush green farmland, Allentown is home to one of the prettiest downtown areas filled with historical houses, delicious Italian restaurants, and unique shops.

Cape May, NJ

Like most shore towns in New Jersey, Cape May is a super popular destination in the summer. What makes Cape May so unique is its charming Victorian-style houses, breweries, a zoo, lighthouses, and of course, the beach.

Liberty Way, Cape May https://www.instagram.com/p/CTE6EtjgaiA/

Lambertville, NJ

Located on the PA border, Lambertville is known as the antique capital of New Jersey. This historic town is home to lots of restaurants and small shops and its also neighbors with New Hope, PA an idyllic small town. You could easily spend an entire day exploring both places.

Lambertville in the Winter https://www.instagram.com/p/CYiPAmsBSTp/

Westfield, NJ

Often referred to as "Bestfield" by locals, Wesfield is home to tree-lined sidewalks, unique shops mixed with brand-name ones, and a generally lively atmosphere. Their downtown is home to the first and only selfie museum in NJ.