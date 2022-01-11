The Best Diners in North Jersey

It’s no surprise New Jersey loves its diners. The state has more diners than any other state in the nation and is referred to as the diner capital.

But not all New Jersey diners are created equally. While you can find similar food and menu options at most diners you visit, the following list of diners are those that stand out from the rest, maintain consistent exceptional reviews and offer some of the best dishes we’ve ever tried.

Keep reading to find out why these diners are some of the best in Northern New Jersey.

Tops Diner | East Newark

Consistently ranked one of the best in the entire state, Tops Diner has almost 10,000 google reviews and holds a 4.6 rating. That's pretty impressive. The diner is known for its more upscale setting compared to the more classic diner experience. Because this diner is so popular and well known, expect to wait up to 45 minutes before being seated on the weekends.

Burger Perfection at Tops https://www.instagram.com/p/CWWawT-l7qD/

The Summit Diner | Summit

Built in 1929, the Summit Diner is widely believed to be the oldest operating diner in the state. It doesn't get more iconic than Summit when it comes to the diner experience including their exterior neon lettering and phenomenal breakfast options. They're most well known for their Taylor ham slider.

Authentic Diner Vibes https://www.instagram.com/p/CXR3WyKLntq/

Jefferson Diner | Lake Hoptacong

This diner was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and judging from just the outside of this restaurant, it doesn't get more 1950s Americana than this. Their menu is known for being one of the most extensive and their food is consistently ranked as some of the best despite having such a wide range of options.

Beautiful Burger Display at Jefferson https://www.instagram.com/p/CObb_N1gEvq/

Broadway Diner | Bayonne

If you're in the mood for a good pancake, look no further than Broadway. This diner claims they have the "world's best pancakes" and judging from their menu of 15+ different pancake options? We won't disagree.

Cereal Topped Pancakes from Broadway Diner https://www.instagram.com/p/CMH1Rjdl4fe/

Brownstone Pancake Factory | Edgewater

You may recognize Brownstone Pancake factory from Instagram, a place thats gone viral over their absolutely mouth watering breakfast options, insane milkshake concoctions, and decadent desserts. With 3 locations throughout the state, they're an absolute must visit for anyone who loves diner food.

Red Velvet Milkshake from Brownstone https://www.instagram.com/p/CW4GeSDFVDI/

Suburban Diner | Paramus

A diner, bakery, and bar all in one? Suburban is certainly a triple threat. You can catch happy hour deals as well as classic diner foods here. Plus they're open 24/7 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bakery Options at Suburban https://www.instagram.com/p/B6W-gLzhnoG/

The Randolph Diner | Randolph

We love the mission at Randolph, "to provide restaurant quality food at diner prices" and they are definitely true to their word. You’ll find high-quality, well-portioned meals at prices you expect from New Jersey diners. Menu standouts include the Pizza Burger, Greek Burger, and Mac N Cheese Burger.