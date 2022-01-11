East Newark, NJ

The Best Diners in North Jersey

Vanessa Vanacore

It’s no surprise New Jersey loves its diners. The state has more diners than any other state in the nation and is referred to as the diner capital.

But not all New Jersey diners are created equally. While you can find similar food and menu options at most diners you visit, the following list of diners are those that stand out from the rest, maintain consistent exceptional reviews and offer some of the best dishes we’ve ever tried.

Keep reading to find out why these diners are some of the best in Northern New Jersey.

Tops Diner | East Newark

Consistently ranked one of the best in the entire state, Tops Diner has almost 10,000 google reviews and holds a 4.6 rating. That's pretty impressive. The diner is known for its more upscale setting compared to the more classic diner experience. Because this diner is so popular and well known, expect to wait up to 45 minutes before being seated on the weekends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKHLY_0divfn3900
Burger Perfection at Topshttps://www.instagram.com/p/CWWawT-l7qD/

The Summit Diner | Summit

Built in 1929, the Summit Diner is widely believed to be the oldest operating diner in the state. It doesn't get more iconic than Summit when it comes to the diner experience including their exterior neon lettering and phenomenal breakfast options. They're most well known for their Taylor ham slider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOs2I_0divfn3900
Authentic Diner Vibeshttps://www.instagram.com/p/CXR3WyKLntq/

Jefferson Diner | Lake Hoptacong

This diner was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and judging from just the outside of this restaurant, it doesn't get more 1950s Americana than this. Their menu is known for being one of the most extensive and their food is consistently ranked as some of the best despite having such a wide range of options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVILs_0divfn3900
Beautiful Burger Display at Jeffersonhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CObb_N1gEvq/

Broadway Diner | Bayonne

If you're in the mood for a good pancake, look no further than Broadway. This diner claims they have the "world's best pancakes" and judging from their menu of 15+ different pancake options? We won't disagree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iymuq_0divfn3900
Cereal Topped Pancakes from Broadway Dinerhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CMH1Rjdl4fe/

Brownstone Pancake Factory | Edgewater

You may recognize Brownstone Pancake factory from Instagram, a place thats gone viral over their absolutely mouth watering breakfast options, insane milkshake concoctions, and decadent desserts. With 3 locations throughout the state, they're an absolute must visit for anyone who loves diner food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk5Jo_0divfn3900
Red Velvet Milkshake from Brownstonehttps://www.instagram.com/p/CW4GeSDFVDI/

Suburban Diner | Paramus

A diner, bakery, and bar all in one? Suburban is certainly a triple threat. You can catch happy hour deals as well as classic diner foods here. Plus they're open 24/7 on Fridays and Saturdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpS5b_0divfn3900
Bakery Options at Suburbanhttps://www.instagram.com/p/B6W-gLzhnoG/

The Randolph Diner | Randolph

We love the mission at Randolph, "to provide restaurant quality food at diner prices" and they are definitely true to their word. You’ll find high-quality, well-portioned meals at prices you expect from New Jersey diners. Menu standouts include the Pizza Burger, Greek Burger, and Mac N Cheese Burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0dXT_0divfn3900
Disco Frieshttps://www.instagram.com/p/CU-DepGg7Lr/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# diners# new jersey# restaurants# newark# summit

Comments / 3

Published by

Self proclaimed foodie and Instagram addict from Connecticut, living in New Jersey, and working in NYC.

New York City, NY
1095 followers

More from Vanessa Vanacore

5 Indoor activities in NJ to get you through Winter

Winters in New Jersey can be tough. There comes a time when the temperatures drop so low that no amount of bundling up can keep the frigid cold from sending us indoors. While spending time inside your house is always relaxing, sometimes you just need to get out to experience something other than Netflix. This is especially true if you have kids.

Read full story

COVID-19 Antiviral Pills have arrived in New Jersey

There's been a new tool introduced to the state of New Jersey in the fight against the deadly corona virus. Over the past week, two new antiviral pills have been delivered to pharmacies in more than 30 states across the country and over 50 New Jersey Walgreens locations.

Read full story
19 comments

7 Places in New Jersey to enjoy during the Winter

Now that winter is in full swing with snow on the ground and temperatures dropping daily, there's never been a better time to take in the scenic winter views that the state of New Jersey has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments
Montclair, NJ

Montclair businesses struggle to stay open amongst Covid surge

The Omicron variant has spread rapidly throughout the United States in the past month and New Jersey has seen over 300,000 new cases in the past 14 days alone. As more and more people test positive and begin to quarantine, businesses are feeling the pressures of work force shortages and the various risks involved in staying open as the variant surges.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

A $3.7 Million Dollar expansion coming to Turtle Back Zoo

Essex County officials have recently announced plans to modernize the Red Panda and Clouded Leopard areas in the Turtle Back Zoo's Asia-themed exhibit. Keep reading to find out what that means for both residents and animals currently inhabiting the zoo.

Read full story
5 comments

Exciting new Italian Japanese Fusion Restaurant Concept coming to Montclair

If you're at all involved in the North Jersey foodie scene, you've heard the name Robbie Felice. Renowned restauranteur and chef, Robbie owns both Viaggio in Wayne and Osteria Crescendo in Westwood.

Read full story
3 comments
Montclair, NJ

4 new Essex County Restaurants to check out this Week

The Essex county dining scene is constantly changing, growing, and evolving. As 2020 saw the mass closure of restaurants, 2021 has seen the reopening and in some instances, exciting new restaurant concepts. Below is a list of four places that have opened over the past couple of months that are definitely worth a try.

Read full story
3 comments
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Public School Students will be eating lunch outside for "as long as possible" according to Superintendent

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, experts have issued warnings that the omicron variant is spreading significantly faster and affecting more people than the delta variant we've dealt with during the past 2 years. As those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated are testing positive for the virus, safety measures continue to grow throughout the country and in Essex county.

Read full story
4 comments
Jersey City, NJ

5 new Jersey City Restaurants to check out this weekend

Jersey City is full of excellent restaurants. Returning to an old tried and true favorite is always a safe bet, but for those looking for a bit of excitement and intrigue, here's a peak into five new must-try restaurants that have opened this year.

Read full story

Northern New Jersey School Closes without warning; Students left wanting answers.

The Capri Institute, a cosmetology school with four locations in New Jersey has abruptly closed last week. The sudden closure has left hundreds of students shocked, and wanting answers as to what this means for their future.

Read full story
8 comments
Montclair, NJ

There's a new Sandwich Shop in Montclair

You may have been wondering when Mercado would finally open if you've ever driven by the store front on Valley Road in Upper Montclair. After two years, owners Marcelo and Carla Silva have officially made the transition from their old restaurant known as Sandwich Theory to their new concept, Mercado. The restaurant opened two weeks ago.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

Montclair's broken Parking Meter issue resolved

Over the past few months, Montclair residents have complained of an excessive amount of broken parking meters throughout the town that have resulted in a number of unfair parking violation tickets. Apparently, over one hundred parking meters have been reported as broken in what councilors have described as a "town crisis". Montclair town officials have finally issued a resolution statement.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Restaurant that fed over 1,000 Families in need During Pandemic Receives $50,000 Grant

Chase Sapphire bank has awarded the Montclair Diner with a grant of $50,000. The restaurant was nominated by a longtime customer who recognized just how much the diner had given back to families and charities during the pandemic.

Read full story
18 comments
New Haven, CT

Popular Italian Restaurant to reopen after Fire

A fire broke out at Scarpellino’s Restaurant and Catering last Tuesday. Located at 257 Forbes Avenue near the Fair Haven neighborhood. Owner Danny Scarpellino describes the alleyway adjacent to his restaurant building as a wind tunnel that collects debris such as leaves. On windier days, the alleyway collects clutter and despite his best efforts to clean it, becomes a huge problem for the restaurant. Scarpellino explained that a fire had once broke out from a lit cigarette a mere 5 years ago that fortunately did not affect his restaurant. This time however, the fire that started in that same alleyway burned through the wall leaving a hole in the interior.

Read full story
1 comments
New Haven, CT

Popular New Haven Brunch Spot Moving to Branford

If you've ever grabbed brunch in New Haven, you’ve probably heard of Lena’s. This popular brunch spot has been open for 17 years on Whalley Ave up until its recent closure announcement due to the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Pepe's Pizzeria will Soon have a Location in Florida

One of the most notorious pizzerias in the country will soon be making its way to another part of the United States. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has been around for nearly a century. The pizzeria is known for its signature coal fired pizza and consistently ranks as the best pizza parlor in the country. People travel far and wide to grab a slice of their famous white clam pizza.

Read full story
4 comments
Montclair, NJ

Popular Montclair Restaurant will be Closing its Doors in December

The popular Montclair restaurant known as Cocina Candela has recently stated that they will be closing as of December 12th. One of the only Puerto Rican restaurants in town, Cocina Candela was opened 6 years ago back in 2015. Owner, Kenny Candelaria has explained that the lease will be expiring soon and unfortunately, he has not been able to “see eye to eye” with the current building owners. Because of this, the restaurant will be forced to close once the lease is up in a few weeks.

Read full story
3 comments
Montclair, NJ

The Best Brunch Spots in Montclair

What better way to celebrate the weekend than indulging in a delicious brunch experience. Montclair has tons of different brunch spots to offer with everything from bottomless mimosas to eggs benedict and bagels and lox. We've rounded up some of the best brunch spots to try in Montclair.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

7 Must Try Meals for Under $10 in Montclair

Dining out frequently can add up and become expensive. And with so many amazing restaurant options in Montclair and Essex county in general, the temptation is real. That’s why we wanted to round up a few delicious menu items that won’t break the bank so you can enjoy all the amazing food Montclair has to offer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy