7 Places in New Jersey to enjoy during the Winter

Now that winter is in full swing with snow on the ground and temperatures dropping daily, there's never been a better time to take in the scenic winter views that the state of New Jersey has to offer.

Below is a list of state parks, towns, and wineries that are all great places to head to if you're looking to get out of the house and take in all the beauty that is winter time in the North East.

1. Renault Winery | Egg Harbor City, NJ

A premier winter destination in New Jersey, Renault hosts their annual Vinter Wonderland throughout the months of January and February. The celebration includes ice skating, horse drawn carriage rides, live entertainment and music, and tons of festive drinks and food.

Ice Rink at Renault Winery https://www.instagram.com/p/CYcTuR_JuSB/

2. Downtown Lambertville | Lambertville, NJ

One of the cutest towns near the Pennsylvania border to enjoy fine dining and unique shopping, Lambertville also hosts an annual winter festival that includes a chilli cook-off, ice sculptures, and nature tours.

Lambertville During Snowfall https://www.instagram.com/p/CYiPAmsBSTp/

3. Wharton State Forest | Hammonton, NJ

What's prettier than a forest of trees covered in snow? Wharton State Forest has the absolute best scenic views if you're looking for a place with winter wonderland vibes. The forest offers plenty of walking paths, a bridge, rivers, and Basto Village. The village is a really cool place to explore. There's trails, historical houses with preserved artifacts, and lots of gorgeous photo opportunities.

Sunset Views at Wharton https://www.instagram.com/p/CYgoMX2rTSV/

4. Laurita Winery | New Egypt, NJ

A gorgeous place to visit literally anytime of the year, don't forget about Laurita in the winter time. The winery boasts gorgeous views, amazing wine, and tons of events from a Valentine's dinner to dance parties and even a patron saint ceremony.

Snow Covered Vineyard Views at Laurita https://www.instagram.com/p/CYfNpsvoCwf/

5. Allamuchy Mountain State Park | Stanhope, NJ

With tons of peaks and valleys, Allamuchy offers amazing scenic views, especially in the winter time. This park is also perfect for sledding once there's a decent amount of snow on the ground.

Mountain Top Views https://www.instagram.com/p/CYhLJNXpzY6/

6. Reeves Reed Arboretum | Summit, NJ

A historic estate and public garden, Reeves Reed Arboretum is open 365 days a year for exploration. The gorgeous estate looks absolutely picturesque in the winter time covered in snow.

Charming Winter Scene at Reeves Reed https://www.instagram.com/p/CYhLJNXpzY6/

7. Island Beach State Park | Seaside Park, NJ

A gorgeous beach during the summer but just as beautiful during the winter months, Island Beach has the prettiest views when it's covered in snow. All the trails and walkways make for the perfect nature hike. The state park is also notorious for white owl spottings.