Paramus, NJ

Northern New Jersey School Closes without warning; Students left wanting answers.

Vanessa Vanacore

The Capri Institute, a cosmetology school with four locations in New Jersey has abruptly closed last week. The sudden closure has left hundreds of students shocked, and wanting answers as to what this means for their future.

With locations in Paramus, Clifton, Kenilworth, and Brick, the Capri Institute had over 200 enrolled students. The school specialized in training students to become skilled professionals in the hair, skin, and nail industries. The school has been open for more than 60 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KQTr_0dNqKtiE00
Kenilworth Campushttps://capriinstitute.com/kenilworth/

Many of the students at the Capri Institute are single moms who have spent their precious time and money this semester only to receive very little in return. Tuition soared as high as $20,000 and questions on whether that money will be refunded to students still remains unanswered. Students are left shocked and upset with the fact that the school has closed with such short notice just days away from when many were expected to graduate. On top of this, students weren't even provided with transcripts to have as a record of courses taken so they could apply to other schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PwXp_0dNqKtiE00
Cosmetology Class Session at the Institutehttps://www.yelp.com/biz/capri-institute-kenilworth-4

It is still not known why the Capri Institute closed abruptly last week. According to sources, the school had announced they would be closing their doors just for 30 days in the beginning of December citing COVID-19 as a possible reason. The scheduled date for closure was set for weeks in advance. However, the school instead shut down a week early without warning. It has also been confirmed through a flyer that the Paramus location is currently up for lease.

Many students and news outlets have attempted to get in contact with the school and school owner Anne Muenster. It's been reported that all numbers listed are now out of service. The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs has stated that it has received 13 consumer complaints against the institute since Dec. 1. Currently, those cases are open and still under review.

In a recent event, students gathered outside the Brick campus to try and see if they could gather any additional information about the closing. They were instead met with a series of unhelpful and rude remarks by campus administrators. The police were eventually called to the scene.

For students looking to file a complaint, you can do so online by visiting the New Jersey division of consumer affair's website here or by calling 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.

