There's a new Sandwich Shop in Montclair

You may have been wondering when Mercado would finally open if you've ever driven by the store front on Valley Road in Upper Montclair. After two years, owners Marcelo and Carla Silva have officially made the transition from their old restaurant known as Sandwich Theory to their new concept, Mercado. The restaurant opened two weeks ago.

Outdoor Signage https://www.instagram.com/p/CW3EU6bLiVb/

Sandwich Theory was located just a block away at 590 Valley Road. After being open for 10 years, business owners decided it was time for a new, larger space. Not wanting to leave the tight-knit familiar community of faces in Montclair, they decided to take advantage of the nearby vacant space that opened up 2 years ago.

As many can imagine, the journey to move and open up Mercado was not an easy one amidst the chaos that was the pandemic. Even though the new restaurant was a mere block away, various challenges presented themselves over the course of the pandemic halting construction and pushing the grand opening date back much farther than what they originally anticipated.Thankfully, Marcelo and Carla were able to keep Sandwich Theory open in the meantime

The concept behind their new space is inspired by their upbringing in Portugal. Marcelo and Carla fondly look back on their visits to the local market growing up, they hope to bring that same feeling to the residents of Montclair with Mercado.

Interior https://www.instagram.com/p/CXd7mLXLpnv/

The new space is like stepping into a Zen-like spa. The airy white walls, light wood tables, accents of lush greenery and abundance of natural light evoke a calm and soothing feeling.

Loyal customers of Sandwich Theory can expect some of their old favorites on the Mercado menu. Everything from their infamous Cuban Sandwich to their classic Chicken Caesar wrap will be included.

One of the most obvious new additions include their expansion into grain bowls, a popular option for those wanting all the ingredients of a sandwich without the extra carbs. Ranging from $13 to $15, customers can choose between a variety of different options including salmon, chicken, and vegetarian. There are also seven different sauce options to top your bowl off with.

Grain Bowl from Mercado https://www.instagram.com/p/CWgMDPYrqvr/

In addition to a more expanded menu that pays homage to fresh ingredients inspired by Portugal, Mercado has also expanded their drink menu to include smoothies, cold pressed juices, and a dedicated barista coffee bar.

The hours for the new restaurant will be Monday through Saturday from 8am to 8pm and Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The restaurant will also be available for catering, dine-in, takeout, and delivery options.