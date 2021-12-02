New Haven, CT

Popular Italian Restaurant to reopen after Fire

Vanessa Vanacore

A fire broke out at Scarpellino’s Restaurant and Catering last Tuesday. Located at 257 Forbes Avenue near the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Owner Danny Scarpellino describes the alleyway adjacent to his restaurant building as a wind tunnel that collects debris such as leaves. On windier days, the alleyway collects clutter and despite his best efforts to clean it, becomes a huge problem for the restaurant. Scarpellino explained that a fire had once broke out from a lit cigarette a mere 5 years ago that fortunately did not affect his restaurant. This time however, the fire that started in that same alleyway burned through the wall leaving a hole in the interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GmnZ_0dCVwb3q00
Interior Shot of Scarpellino'shttps://www.google.com/search?q=scarpellino%27s&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS868US868&sxsrf=AOaemvK7WOlWiHtCdiK6_

To extinguish the blaze, firefighters had to extract a part of the roof. They were also forced to rip out sinks and cabinets in an upstairs apartment to distinguish where the flames were coming from. Eventually, they were able to successfully put the fire out completely before it spread to the rest of the building. The bathrooms in the restaurant were the most affected, as that is where the fire originated.

Scarpellino has stated that it will take about 2 to 3 weeks to fully repair all the damages caused by the fire. He hopes to fully patch up the wall in the bathroom by then. In the meantime he’s thinking of his customer base. The restaurant has served the New Haven community for the last forty years. They regularly serve truck drivers from many of the nearby docks at their Forbes Avenue location.

As someone who has worked face to face with the customer base Scapellino has grown close to and enjoyed the familiar faces he sees that frequent his restaurant. He hopes that although the restaurant must remained closed for repairs, he can reopen as soon as possible to continue to serve the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jD1Rb_0dCVwb3q00
Deli Subs from Scarpellino'shttps://www.google.com/search?q=scarpellino%27s+new+haven&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS868US868&sxsrf=AOaemvIKOdk

Scarpellino's offers breakfast, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and desserts. The restaurant also offers specials that change daily. Favorites include their baked penne and calamari served over linguine and sauce. They are open daily from 5:30am to 2pm.

Although indoor dining is not currently an option to due the fire, Scarpellino has said that catering orders and trays will still be available for this holiday season.

After meeting with a contractor to assess the damage, an official reopening date has still yet to be announced. For all updates and news you can access their official website here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FireItalian RestaurantNew Haven

Comments / 1

Published by

Self proclaimed foodie and Instagram addict from Connecticut, living in New Jersey, and working in NYC.

New York City, NY
875 followers

More from Vanessa Vanacore

Montclair, NJ

Montclair Restaurant that fed over 1,000 Families in need During Pandemic Receives $50,000 Grant

Chase Sapphire bank has awarded the Montclair Diner with a grant of $50,000. The restaurant was nominated by a longtime customer who recognized just how much the diner had given back to families and charities during the pandemic.

Read full story
16 comments
New Haven, CT

Popular New Haven Brunch Spot Moving to Branford

If you've ever grabbed brunch in New Haven, you’ve probably heard of Lena’s. This popular brunch spot has been open for 17 years on Whalley Ave up until its recent closure announcement due to the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Pepe's Pizzeria will Soon have a Location in Florida

One of the most notorious pizzerias in the country will soon be making its way to another part of the United States. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has been around for nearly a century. The pizzeria is known for its signature coal fired pizza and consistently ranks as the best pizza parlor in the country. People travel far and wide to grab a slice of their famous white clam pizza.

Read full story
4 comments
Montclair, NJ

Popular Montclair Restaurant will be Closing its Doors in December

The popular Montclair restaurant known as Cocina Candela has recently stated that they will be closing as of December 12th. One of the only Puerto Rican restaurants in town, Cocina Candela was opened 6 years ago back in 2015. Owner, Kenny Candelaria has explained that the lease will be expiring soon and unfortunately, he has not been able to “see eye to eye” with the current building owners. Because of this, the restaurant will be forced to close once the lease is up in a few weeks.

Read full story
3 comments
Montclair, NJ

The Best Brunch Spots in Montclair

What better way to celebrate the weekend than indulging in a delicious brunch experience. Montclair has tons of different brunch spots to offer with everything from bottomless mimosas to eggs benedict and bagels and lox. We've rounded up some of the best brunch spots to try in Montclair.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

7 Must Try Meals for Under $10 in Montclair

Dining out frequently can add up and become expensive. And with so many amazing restaurant options in Montclair and Essex county in general, the temptation is real. That’s why we wanted to round up a few delicious menu items that won’t break the bank so you can enjoy all the amazing food Montclair has to offer.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

Everything You Need to Know About the Shop Small Holiday Event Taking Place this Saturday in Montclair

Church Street will be transformed this Saturday, November 27th to support all of the many local businesses in Montclair. The event will be taking place from 11am to 4pm. According to the Montclair Center website, free one-day parking permits will be provided to shoppers with proof of shopping purchase receipt (while supplies last). You'll be able to access their information booth with any and all questions on the corner of Church Street and Bloomfield Ave.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

Exciting New Retail Concept Opening in Montclair This Weekend

Just in time for the Holidays, Montclair will now be home to an exciting new retail concept that will focus on showcasing products from local brands, artists, and independent designers. The opening of this space is currently scheduled for this Saturday, November 20th.

Read full story
Jersey City, NJ

Nine-Mile Linear Park Connecting Montclair to Jersey City Has Been Approved

After many years of debate and discussion, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has finally approved the state’s purchase of the land that will make up the Essex-Hudson Greenway. The project will revitalize the abandoned Old Boonton Line, create walking and biking trails, and provide residents easier access to other cities and mass transit. This will be the state's first new park since 2006.

Read full story
2 comments
Montclair, NJ

Trendy New Dessert Shop to Open in Montclair Soon

Montclair is now home to a new unique doughnut shop. The focus of the new store will be a "mochinut" a sort of hybrid between an American style doughnut and Japanese style rice cake, otherwise known as mochi.

Read full story
2 comments
Hoboken, NJ

New Greek Restaurant Coming to Hoboken

A new Greek restaurant is currently in the works at the former Surf Taco location in downtown Hoboken. This will be one of the only Greek restaurants to operate in Hoboken since the closure of It's Greek to Me back in early 2018.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

Iconic New Jersey Bar + Restaurant to Open Montclair Location

According to their official website, Porta will be opening a location soon at 499 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair. The site of the former Montclair Social Club that closed amidst the pandemic. This will be Porta's third location. The restaurant has been operating in Asbury Park since 2011 and Jersey City since 2014.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

Popular Artisan Pizza Restaurant to Open in Upper Montclair

A popular pizzeria known for their time-honored method of terra-cotta cooking, is officially opening soon at 250 Bellevue Avenue in Upper Montclair. They currently have 4 other locations open throughout New Jersey in Kingston, Ocean Grove, Madison, and Jersey City.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

6 Must-Try Sandwiches in Montclair, NJ

Whether you call them subs, hoagies, heroes, or grinders, one thing can be agreed upon by all, New Jersey has some of the best in the entire country. Meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and maybe a dash of salt and red wine vinegar - deli subs simply satisfy like no other sandwich.

Read full story
4 comments
Montclair, NJ

New Breakfast Spot Opens in Montclair

Minia’s Breakfast and Lunch, which opened in Bloomfield back in 2011 has officially opened a new location in Lackawanna Plaza in Montclair. Minia’s is known for their moderately priced comfort food served inside a cozy setting with an amazing wait staff notoriously praised for being super friendly and welcoming. A must-try for anyone who loves brunch. Their menu includes a wide variety of Latin and American breakfast and lunch options, coffee, and smoothies.

Read full story
2 comments
Montclair, NJ

New Vegan + Gluten- Free Bakery Officially Open in Montclair

A popular Westfield, NJ bakery has recently announced that it will be moving into a new location in Montclair. Lexi’s Kitchen opened a year ago at 401 West Broad Street and has since been forced to move locations. Keep reading to find out what this means for the gluten free and vegan bakery.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

New Bakery Opening Soon in Downtown Montclair

Church Street in downtown Montclair welcomes a new bakery to the block. Jayce Baudry French Bakery, as its name implies, is a French bakery that specializes in baked goods, ice cream, coffee, and tea.

Read full story
2 comments
Jersey City, NJ

New Juice Bar Opens in The Heights

Located at 490 Central Ave, California Shakes and Juice Bar has officially opened as of October 9th. The shop is open from 8am to 6pm daily and is available on GrubHub, DoorDash, and UberEats.

Read full story
Millburn, NJ

Millburn Deli to Open Location in Montclair Soon

The Millburn Deli is arguably one of the most well known delis in the state of New Jersey. Over recent years, the deli has become so popular that the owners have decided to expand. In addition to making their store larger and opening a location in Morristown, they are now looking to open in Montclair in the near future. Here’s everything we know so far about this new location.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy