Popular Italian Restaurant to reopen after Fire

A fire broke out at Scarpellino’s Restaurant and Catering last Tuesday. Located at 257 Forbes Avenue near the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Owner Danny Scarpellino describes the alleyway adjacent to his restaurant building as a wind tunnel that collects debris such as leaves. On windier days, the alleyway collects clutter and despite his best efforts to clean it, becomes a huge problem for the restaurant. Scarpellino explained that a fire had once broke out from a lit cigarette a mere 5 years ago that fortunately did not affect his restaurant. This time however, the fire that started in that same alleyway burned through the wall leaving a hole in the interior.

Interior Shot of Scarpellino's https://www.google.com/search?q=scarpellino%27s&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS868US868&sxsrf=AOaemvK7WOlWiHtCdiK6_

To extinguish the blaze, firefighters had to extract a part of the roof. They were also forced to rip out sinks and cabinets in an upstairs apartment to distinguish where the flames were coming from. Eventually, they were able to successfully put the fire out completely before it spread to the rest of the building. The bathrooms in the restaurant were the most affected, as that is where the fire originated.

Scarpellino has stated that it will take about 2 to 3 weeks to fully repair all the damages caused by the fire. He hopes to fully patch up the wall in the bathroom by then. In the meantime he’s thinking of his customer base. The restaurant has served the New Haven community for the last forty years. They regularly serve truck drivers from many of the nearby docks at their Forbes Avenue location.

As someone who has worked face to face with the customer base Scapellino has grown close to and enjoyed the familiar faces he sees that frequent his restaurant. He hopes that although the restaurant must remained closed for repairs, he can reopen as soon as possible to continue to serve the community.

Deli Subs from Scarpellino's https://www.google.com/search?q=scarpellino%27s+new+haven&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS868US868&sxsrf=AOaemvIKOdk

Scarpellino's offers breakfast, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and desserts. The restaurant also offers specials that change daily. Favorites include their baked penne and calamari served over linguine and sauce. They are open daily from 5:30am to 2pm.

Although indoor dining is not currently an option to due the fire, Scarpellino has said that catering orders and trays will still be available for this holiday season.

After meeting with a contractor to assess the damage, an official reopening date has still yet to be announced. For all updates and news you can access their official website here.