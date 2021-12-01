Popular New Haven Brunch Spot Moving to Branford

If you've ever grabbed brunch in New Haven, you’ve probably heard of Lena’s. This popular brunch spot has been open for 17 years on Whalley Ave up until its recent closure announcement due to the pandemic.

Those who frequented the spot on weekends will be happy to hear that the restaurant is not closing for good. They’re simply moving a few towns away to Branford, CT. Lena's Café and Confections is a beloved spot in the Westville neighborhood in New Haven. A place where you could grab a delicious brunch, salads, and burgers. They are known for their great service and wide array of delicious breakfast food, Lena’s was an absolute go-to among local residents.

Owner Christine Casinghino has stated that due to increasing rent prices and the tolls that the pandemic took on the restaurant business, she had no other choice but to move locations. A sign posted by the register inside announces that tomorrow, December 2nd will be the last day to eat inside the Whalley Ave location.

A lover of the community that surrounded Lena's in New Haven, Casinghino was faced with a very tough decision. Luckily, she was able to think of a way to consolidate both her businesses to stay afloat and sustainable in an unprecedented time.

Casinghino also owns GW Carsons, a burger bar located at 308 E Main Street in Branford. The restaurant is known for its wide selection of craft beers and innovative take on American favorites like mac and cheese, BLT's and nachos. The restaurant is currently only open for dinner.

That's all about to change however, as Lena's makes its transition from New Haven to GW Carsons. The burger bar will now be open to accommodate for breakfast and brunch on the weekends. The space at GW Carsons is new and much more updated than the former location in New Haven. It's also bigger and has a private room where bridal and baby shower brunches can take place.

The move makes a lot of sense for the business but Casinghino has stated she will miss the patrons who supported her tenure at Lena's over the past 10 years and hopes they will still visit the new location located 11 miles away.

As of right now, Lena's is slated to begin serving their breakfast and brunch classics in just a few short weeks starting on Wednesday, December 15th. For all news and menu updates you can access their official website here.