Pepe's Pizzeria will Soon have a Location in Florida

One of the most notorious pizzerias in the country will soon be making its way to another part of the United States.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has been around for nearly a century. The pizzeria is known for its signature coal fired pizza and consistently ranks as the best pizza parlor in the country. People travel far and wide to grab a slice of their famous white clam pizza.

Due to its ever increasing popularity, Pepe’s has expanded in recent years to open a few other locations. There are currently seven locations in Connecticut including New Haven, Fairfield, Danbury, Manchester, West Hartford, Waterbury, and Mohegan Sun. There are also a few locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

Signage in New Haven https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtM06hsrqK/

Up until now, all Pepe's locations have been in the North Eastern United States, particularly South Western New England. The South is not particularly known for its pizza or Italian food for that matter so this comes as an unprecedented move by the pizzeria.

Pepe's plans on opening this location in Plantation, Florida. Located on the eastern edge of the Everglades in Broward County, on the southeastern coast. About a 20 minute drive to Fort Lauderdale, this is a very strategic move considering the sheer number of residents and former residents of the North East who have retired or own vacation homes in this area.

Thin Crust Pies from Pepe's https://www.instagram.com/p/CWleG_9sswi/

The restaurant is currently still in the process of applying for a license to begin serving pizza in Broward County. According to records, the home of the future pizza parlor will be located at 321 N. University Drive, Bldg. 1, in Plantation. As of right now we know that the space they are looking to move into will be about 3,000 sq feet. Job postings for the new restaurant have already been posted to their official website.

Their website job page also lists Bethesda, Maryland as a new location looking to hire. Another exciting new location for the pizzeria. It looks as though the legendary Frank Pepe is looking to finally expand to other regions of the country. It is possible that if the pizza is well received in the Southern Atlantic United States, there is a strong possibility Pepe's will eventually open shop in the Mid-West, and the West Coast.

To stay updated on all future and current happenings at Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, you can follow their official instagram page here or check out their official website located here.