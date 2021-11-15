Jersey City, NJ

Nine-Mile Linear Park Connecting Montclair to Jersey City Has Been Approved

Vanessa Vanacore

After many years of debate and discussion, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has finally approved the state’s purchase of the land that will make up the Essex-Hudson Greenway. The project will revitalize the abandoned Old Boonton Line, create walking and biking trails, and provide residents easier access to other cities and mass transit. This will be the state's first new park since 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIhTl_0cxQngGX00
Old Boonton Train Linehttps://www.google.com/search?q=abandoned+boonton+line&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS868US868&sxsrf=AOaemvJvbB-dok

The path will essentially connect 8 cities including; Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. The Boonton train line was abandoned back in 2002 when the Montclair station was finally completed. The use of this abandoned land creates significant economic development opportunities for towns and cities and creates new ways for people to travel to points in eastern New Jersey.

From East to West, the property will begin on Jersey City’s west side, hitting the tip of Secaucus near Laurel Hill Park. It will then go on to reach the Hackensack River and crosses Kearny on a path that's parallel to Midland Avenue. It then crosses over the Passaic River and heads through Newark south of and parallel to Second River. It will then go on to travel through Belleville parallel to Belleville Avenue, and cross through Bloomfield and Glen Ridge before ending at the edge of Montclair.

The outdoor space is 135 acres in total and because it crosses 2 rivers, (Passaic and Hackensack)
the pathway will be very scenic and give an in-depth view of natural life in an otherwise very industrialized area of New Jersey. Additional plans for the Greenway include a space for rain gardens and bio-swales to mitigate flooding. There will also be extensive tree coverage to enhance the environmental scene and provide shade in the warmer months.

The plan is estimated to cost $65 million dollars. Murphy plans to fund the project with help from the state Department of Environmental Protection, NJ Transit, state legislators and federal American Rescue Plan dollars, his office has said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1ht3_0cxQngGX00
High Line in NYC, what the Greenway Might Eventually Resemblehttps://www.google.com/search?q=nyc+highline&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS868US868&sxsrf=AOaemvKBXQulx9Cpc6YcjFcB

Because the planning for this new outdoor path is still in its very early stages, many design aspects have yet to be finalized. Residents and state officials alike are hopeful that the new space will bring in new business and aid the economic development of the area. The surrounding community will most likely be able to vote and weigh-in on features and design options. Many believe the Greenway will mirror other outdoor walk ways like the High Line in Manhattan.

Comments / 2

