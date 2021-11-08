Montclair, NJ

Popular Artisan Pizza Restaurant to Open in Upper Montclair

Vanessa Vanacore

A popular pizzeria known for their time-honored method of terra-cotta cooking, is officially opening soon at 250 Bellevue Avenue in Upper Montclair. They currently have 4 other locations open throughout New Jersey in Kingston, Ocean Grove, Madison, and Jersey City.

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. first opened in 1999 in the town of Kingston. Their most recent location in Jersey City opened earlier this year. Owner, Tino Procaccini has previously stated that him and his team deliberately scout historical neighborhood towns for their locations as they prefer to serve neighborhood families as opposed to those who are just in transit. Montclair has been a town that Tino and his team have had their eyes on for a while. They recently saw wonderful potential in the small pocket of Montclair known as Upper Montclair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iKa7_0cqRuoe800
Interior at Tino'shttps://www.instagram.com/p/CT4s0y3son-/

The site of the new location is a multi-unit building and is situated next to the Italian bakery and café, Mattarello. The interior will most likely be similar to their other locations, with warm earthy tones, barn wood and vintage lighting.

Tino's specializes in artisanal pizzas, salads, and specialty dishes served within a table service environment. However, Tino's also caters to those looking for a quick to-go bite or take out and delivery.

Their menu is extensive and includes a variety of different Italian appetizers ranging from eggplant rollatini to gnocci bites and truffled honey and goat cheese bruschetta. They also offer both hot and cold sandwiches served on 7-grain whole wheat or ciabatta bread. There are also 8 different salad options and 3 different pasta dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbdV3_0cqRuoe800
Stuffed Gnocci Biteshttps://www.instagram.com/p/CSwkx1UgpDv/

It's certainly their pizza however, that stands out the most and keeps customers coming back time and time again. Tino's offers 12'' round pizza and is intended to serve 1-2 people. Their terra cotta method of cooking can be seen through their charred, thin crust, typical of authentic Italian pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHvEN_0cqRuoe800
Terra Cotta Ovenhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CVp8RHJsjQv/

Tino's has options for both white and red pizza lovers for a total of 15 different delicious variations. Standouts include the Cacio e Pepe, Pesto, and Bori pizza which includes provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, and red onion. Red pizza options include classics like the margherita, Sicillian, meatball, and a pie called the A-Mat-Tri-Cia-Na which includes organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, and evoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu0pD_0cqRuoe800
Margherita Pizzahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CTctllFLh0q/

You can of course, also completely customize your pie with any of the available toppings. Tino's also offers gluten-free and cauliflower dough.

Tino initially announced the official opening would be in January of 2022 but hopes to open sooner, before the new year. For news and updates you can follow their facebook page here.

