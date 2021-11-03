Montclair, NJ

6 Must-Try Sandwiches in Montclair, NJ

Vanessa Vanacore

Whether you call them subs, hoagies, heroes, or grinders, one thing can be agreed upon by all, New Jersey has some of the best in the entire country. Meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and maybe a dash of salt and red wine vinegar - deli subs simply satisfy like no other sandwich.

We decided to rank some of the most exciting and delicious subs Montclair has to offer. So keep reading to find out which subs you absolutely need to try.

1. Sandwich Theory | Cuban Sandwich

Let's be real, every single sub from Sandwich Theory is delicious. This deli is consistently ranked as one of the best in all of Montclair. They offer 12 different specialty sandwiches, 8 different grilled sandwiches, 7 different wraps, and 7 different salads. Their breakfast sandwich menu is also incredible. There are tons of vegetarian friendly options at Sandwich Theory but a must try has to be the Cuban Sandwich. This sub is served on a French baguette and stuffed with roast pork, ham, pepper jack cheese, pickles, and Russian dressing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBcou_0clkZ85s00
Cuban from Sandwich Theoryhttps://www.instagram.com/p/7D-7kaN5S7/

2. Bro's Sandwiches | Bro's Panini

Known for seamlessly blending classic deli favorites with rich Mediterranean cuisine, Bro's Sandwiches is relatively new to Montclair having opened earlier this year in February. Bro's offers breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and tons of homemade Mediterranean specials. If you were to order one thing off the menu though, it has to be the Bro's Panini. A ciabatta bread sandwich containing breaded chicken, basil, mozzarella, and topped with Bro's sauce which contains eggplant, red peppers, and creamy tomato sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nywvY_0clkZ85s00
Freshly Made Bro's Subhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CV0pFz-qvjS/

3. Rosario's Butcher Shop | The Raging Bull

This family run deli does not skimp on the meat and cheese. One of the thickest sandwiches you'll find in Montclair, Rosario's uses only fresh, house-made ingredients. You have to order a sub with their mozzarella so the must try sandwich at Rosario's is by far the Raging Bull Sub. You can order this on a sub or a hard roll, and it contains ham, salami, soppressata, mozzarella, and red peppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4aXq_0clkZ85s00
Meat and Cheese Sub from Rosario'shttps://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/rosarios-italian-market-montclair?select=Dvbf7jPHsEL2qHTiG6cEww

4. Sparo's Deli | The Mama Cici

Opened just 2 years ago, Sparo's specializes in traditional Italian passed down family recipes. You have the option to fully customize any sandwich you can imagine at Sparo's but something you have to try while here is the Mama Cici; a full 12 inch sub with chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers, duke's mayo, oil and vinegar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gQsv_0clkZ85s00
Mama Cici Subhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CVxqOgpr6gX/

5. Millburn Deil | The Sloppy Joe

New to Montclair, Millburn Deli also has locations in Millburn and Morristown, New Jersey. This deli is iconic that's been around since the 1940's. Two things you absolutely have to try at Millburn? Their sloppy joe and iced tea. There are 12 different meat options for this sandwich and it contains Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on triple decker rye bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TQwo_0clkZ85s00
Sloppy Joe from Millburn Delihttps://www.nj.com/food/2019/11/these-2-nj-delis-are-famous-for-their-sloppy-joes-but-which-does-it-

6. Mikki and Al's Noshery | The Big Bertha

A traditional Jewish Deli that opened back in 2020, Mikki and Al's serves all the classics from matzo ball soup to rugelach. A must try is, of course, the tried and true pastrami sandwich. This one however is served with a twist. You can expect a giant pile of pastrami and corned beef, and Russian dressing served on classic rye bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylGJF_0clkZ85s00
Pastrami Sandwich from Mikki and Al'shttps://www.instagram.com/p/CRCYQ-tjd6O/

