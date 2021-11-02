New Breakfast Spot Opens in Montclair

Minia’s Breakfast and Lunch, which opened in Bloomfield back in 2011 has officially opened a new location in Lackawanna Plaza in Montclair.

Minia’s is known for their moderately priced comfort food served inside a cozy setting with an amazing wait staff notoriously praised for being super friendly and welcoming. A must-try for anyone who loves brunch. Their menu includes a wide variety of Latin and American breakfast and lunch options, coffee, and smoothies.

Signage at Montclair Location https://miniasbreakfastandlunch.com/

Although the interior space at Minia's is small and quaint, customers can still come inside, relax, and enjoy a meal while sitting down. The restaurant is also a popular spot for takeout and can be ordered on grubhub, doordash, or through their online site.

Customers can indulge in all the classics at Minia’s. Everything from breakfast sandwiches, omelets, french toast, waffles, pancakes, and avocado toast topped with pepper flakes, lemon juice, avocado puree, eggs over easy, and garnished with micro greens.

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich https://miniasbreakfastandlunch.com/

What makes Minia’s so special however is their Latin offerings subtly weaved into their menu options. For example, their Dominican mashed plantains served with two eggs over easy, fry tropicana cheese, Dominican salami and sautéed onions.

Minia’s also features a ton of Mexican options including burritos, quesadillas, and rice bowls. One of their more decadent entrees titled the Chivito al Plato, an iconic breakfast dish from Uruguay, includes a sirloin steak topped with ham, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and an egg over easy served on top of a potato salad and french fries. Obviously, leaving Minia’s still hungry is a tough thing to do.

Chivito al Plato https://www.google.com/search?q=Chivito+al+Plato&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS868US868&sxsrf=AOaemvKKvGyC-ZvoSzPB

Customers can also choose between six different sandwich options, seven different types of wraps, and a house or caesar salad for those looking for healthier options.

There are also a ton of different drink options to choose from. Hot drinks include lattes, coffee, cappuccino, macchiato, matcha, and hot chocolate. Smoothie flavors include a variety of different sweet and savory options from mixed berries, mango passion fruit, strawberry, banana and peanut butter. Minia's also allows customers to bring in their own alcohol, an awesome way to enjoy a more affordable breakfast/brunch on the weekends.

An Iced Mocha from Minia's https://www.instagram.com/p/BxfKCKrlwZf/

The hours at Minia's Breakfast and Lunch will differ slightly from their Bloomfield location. Instead of being open 7 days a week Minia's Montclair will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 7am to 4pm, Saturdays from 7am to 3pm and Sundays from 8am to 3pm. This location will be closed on Wednesdays.

For more information and details on this new location, you can follow Minia's Breakfast and Lunch on Instagram here, or on their facebook found here.