New Bakery Opening Soon in Downtown Montclair

Vanessa Vanacore

Church Street in downtown Montclair welcomes a new bakery to the block. Jayce Baudry French Bakery, as its name implies, is a French bakery that specializes in baked goods, ice cream, coffee, and tea.

The bakery is owned by Jacye Baudry and his wife, who were both executive chefs in Manhattan before being laid off due to the pandemic. Jayce Baudry began his career at just 14 years old when he landed his first apprenticeship back in Bordeaux, France. He has since gone on to work under prestigious chefs throughout France. Jayce has a deep knowledge and passion for pastries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfyYw_0ccJN1Up00
Jayce Baudry at Workhttps://www.instagram.com/p/BrFysIFgGQM/

Baudry was inspired to open a pastry shop in New Jersey after seeing his friends Olivier Muller and Dominique Paulin find success in the business. They both currently own the French restaurant named Fauborg, a restaurant and bar located at 544 Bloomfield Ave in Montclair that opened just 2 years ago.

The bakery will be located inside the newly renovated lobby of what was once known as the Clairidge Cinema. Offerings will include classics that everyone knows and loves from eclairs to lemon meringue tarts. Other individual pastries include flan, pomme, chocolate flourless cake slices, fraicheur, cheesecake slices, and mont blanc. Each will be individually priced at just $6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsFNl_0ccJN1Up00
Individual Pastry Optionshttps://www.jaycebaudry.com/

In addition to pastries Baudry will also offer macarons, chocolates, four different types of pound cake, cookies, full sized cakes, gelato and ice cream. The bakery will offer nationwide delivery and in-store pickup and local delivery options that are perfect for holidays. The website currently offers delicious pies just in time for Thanksgiving that will include apple, pecan, or pumpkin options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNaHb_0ccJN1Up00
Pie Optionshttps://www.jaycebaudry.com/product/thanksgiving-pies/147?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&categor

Baudry has stated that the shop will carry rare and hard to find French items that are truly authentic to the Paris region. The shop will focus solely on upscale treats using only the finest of ingredients. Baudry does not like to mix too many flavors together at once and instead likes to focus on the importance of taste. He also pays close attention to visual details when preparing each individual pastry so you can expect every dessert that comes out of his shop to look absolutely exquisite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ibh3x_0ccJN1Up00
Bakery Interiorhttps://www.jaycebaudry.com/

The inspiration for the shop is, of course, a French Parisian pastry shop. Designed by Craig Shillito of Cycle Architecture. Baudry’s goal has been to create a fine and upscale experience with a warm and inviting atmosphere. An official opening date for the shop has been set for November 1st.

