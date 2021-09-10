Jersey City, NJ

New Burger Joint Opening Soon in Jersey City

Vanessa Vanacore

488 Central Ave will be home to the new burger joint that plans to open its doors soon. This location was the former home of Firehouse Blazing Pizza which served the Jersey City Heights community for three years after shutting its doors permanently this past April.

The pizzeria was known for its semblance of an actual firehouse with fire sirens and a bright red exterior molding that can still be seen on the front of the building.

The new restaurant, called Marty’s Burgers, already has a location open in Fort Lee, NJ and is excited to expand to the Jersey City community.

Marty’s is known for their sesame seed burger buns, natural cut fries, and delicious desserts including banana bread pudding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDRaq_0bsEnFb200
BBQ Burger from Marty'shttps://www.instagram.com/p/CPTyXJ_DR0c/

The burger joint places a heavy focus on fresh quality ingredients and prides itself on cooking and preparing burgers the old fashion way, avoiding frozen and pre-packed meats.

Patrons can expect a wide variety of different burger options from the classic that includes American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, to their more complex specialty burgers.

Currently, their Fort Lee menu includes six different specialty burgers. The Swiss mushroom dijon burger , the bacon avocado burger, the bbq burger, the jalapeno burger, the impossible meat burger, and the rise and shine burger which includes sliced taylor ham, fried egg, onions, tomatoes, and cheese all served on a potato roll. Each burger costs $10 with the exception of the impossible meat burger which costs $12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qk82c_0bsEnFb200
Rise N Shine Burgerhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CRZMnj5j3kN/

Diners will also have the option to fully customize their burger with a choice of a single or double burger and an array of different toppings 4 different types of cheeses, sautéed onions, mushrooms, spicy peppers, and avocado and bacon.

The menu also includes popular sandwich options like a crispy fried chicken sandwich, grilled cheese, and hot dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVaQ0_0bsEnFb200
Chicken Sandwich from Marty'shttps://www.instagram.com/p/CNnDFT_D8DZ/

French fry lovers will also be happy to know you can order 6 different styles of fries. Options include truffle parmesan, old bay, salt and vinegar, cheese, and even poutine.

The menu keeps the milkshakes classic and offers just three flavors, vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The restaurant has yet to issue an official opening date, however judging by recent signage at the location it seems the date will be fairly soon.

Hours currently listed are Tuesday-Sunday from 11am-9pm and will be closed on Mondays.

