Rest in Peace, Raquel Welch

Photo by Google

Raquel Welch has just recently died. She was an American actress and model. She was born on September 5, 1940 and died on February 15, 2023, aged 82. She was the oldest of three children of Armando Carlos Tejeda, a Bolivian born aeronautical engineer and Josephine Sarah Hall, an American of English descent. Raquel was a sex symbol of the 60s.

Throughout her career, she was a two time Golden Globe nominee, winning Best Actress in a Motion picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in the 1973's The Three Musketeers as Constance de Bonacieux, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her full name was Jo Raquel Welch, nee Tejeda. She is survived by two children. Raquel was named after her paternal grandmother. Her mother, Josephine Hall, was the daughter of architect Emery Stanford Hall and his wife Clara Louise Adams; she was of English ancestry. Welch had a younger brother, James "Jim" Tejeda, and a younger sister, Gayle Tejeda.

The family moved from Illinois to San Diego, California when Raquel was only two years old. She attended the Pacific Beach Presbyterian Church every Sunday with her mother. As a young girl, Raquel always had the desire to become a performer and entertainer. She studied ballet at the age of seven, but after ten years of study, she left the art at seventeen when one of her instructor gave her an opinion that she didn't have the right body type of the entertainment industry, professional ballet companies.

At the age of 14, she won the beauty titles as Miss Photogenic and Miss Contour.

May Raquel rest in peace. Her legacy will never be forgotten.