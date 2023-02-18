Nadia Ferreira is Pregnant!

Vanessa Taveras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1tXJ_0koBBvG800
Photo byGoogle

Nadia, Marc Anthony's wife is currently pregnant. She published her pregnancy yesterday through Instagram. I am very happy for their new soon to be family member. Nadia's Instagram is @nadiatferreira.

Nadia and Marc Anthony got married last month in a lavish wedding in Miami. She is currently of age 23. She was born in Villarrica, Paraguay. Her nationality is Paraguayan. Her eye color is blue and her hair is brown. Her full name is Nadia Tamara Ferreira. Nadia is a Paraguayan fashion model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Paraguay 2021. Marc and Nadia got married on January 28th, 2023.

Marc Anthony and Nadia wrote yesterday in their Instagram, "Best Valentine's Day Ever!!". How sweet! The photo mentioned previously is a shot of Ferreira's baby bump, with her hand on Anthony's hands as he places it on her belly. Her nails are painted red.

"Gracias a Dios por esta bendicion tan grande en nuestras vidas.", the couple wrote in Spanish, which the translation is the following "Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives." The announcement was made more than 2 weeks after their wedding. The rumor of her pregnancy was suspected because their wedding took place too fast. Nadia and Marc Anthony confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean.", Marc Anthony wrote when their relationship started through his social media.

They announced their engagement in May, just three months after going Instagram official.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nadia Ferreira# Marc Anthony# Hollywood# Hollywood News

Comments / 106

Published by

Teacher -- Writer -- Director of Educational Services.

New York State
513 followers

More from Vanessa Taveras

Why is oily hair a problem?

Some people have oily hair. It can be a problem. We can have a difficult time trying to look for the perfect hair product due to the fact that sometimes we think we found the right products to use, but it is not true.

Read full story

Rest in Peace, Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch has just recently died. She was an American actress and model. She was born on September 5, 1940 and died on February 15, 2023, aged 82. She was the oldest of three children of Armando Carlos Tejeda, a Bolivian born aeronautical engineer and Josephine Sarah Hall, an American of English descent. Raquel was a sex symbol of the 60s.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Rest in Peace, Cindy Williams

Cindy died on January 25th in Los Angeles, California, United States. Aged 75. She was born on August 22, 1947 in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States. She was an American actress and producer, known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the television sitcoms Happy Days, and Laverne & Shirley. She also appeared in American Graffiti and The Conversation, based on research. Her full name was Cynthia Jane Williams.

Read full story

Rest in Peace, Burt Bacharach

Burt died on February 8th. He was an American composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist who is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential figures of the 20th-century popular music, based on research. He was born on May 12, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Burt was the son of Irma M. and Mark Bertram Bacharach. His father was a well-known syndicated newspaper columnist. His mother was an amateur painter and songwriter who was responsible for making Burt learn piano during his childhood.

Read full story

Lips Care -- Options of Good Lip Balms

Your lips needs care. Your lips do not hydrate themselves alone, we need to apply some moisturizer to keep them plump. Try using these options below. 1. Burt Bee's Original Beeswax Lip Balm -- $10.47 dollars (4 Pack)

Read full story

Hairstyling -- Several Options of Heat Protection Spray

Do you protect your hair when heat styling? You should do so, your hair will appreciate it. 1. R+Co Bleu Essential Hair Tonic -- $55.00 dollars. This packs a ton of hydration into the hair and is super concentrated, so you don’t need to use much for it to work.

Read full story

Rest in Peace, Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne has just died. He was a French-Spanish fashion designer who became known as an "enfant terrible" of the 1960s French fashion world. His full name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo. He was born on February 18, 1934 in Pasaia, Gipuzkoa, Spain. He died on February 3, 2023, aged 88. His father was a Republican colonel who was executed by Francoist troops during the Spanish Civil War. His mother was chief seamstress at Cristobal's Balenciaga's first couture house in Donostia, Basque Country.

Read full story

How to Have Healthy Nails? -- 5 Steps

Wondering on how to have healthy nails? I can help you out. Keep reading. Well, in order to have healthy nails, follow these tips below. Read carefully. That is one of the most important vitamins to have healthy nails. It is the #1 vitamin to keep your nails strong and healthy and avoid breakage along the way.

Read full story
4 comments

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony Just Got Married!

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira just got married this Saturday! They had a very lavish wedding in Miami and many important people assisted. They have around a 30 years difference age gap. She was very beautiful in her dress. See below.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Rest in Peace, Annie Wersching

Annie has just recently died. She died aged 45. She was an American actress, best known for her television roles as Renee Walker in 24, Julia Brasher in Bosch, and Emma Whitmore in Timeless, as well as the voice and performance-capture for Tess in the video game The Last of Us. She was born on March 28, 1977 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States and died in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Read full story
44 comments

How to Have Healthy Hair -- 5 Steps.

Wondering on how to have healthy hair? I can help you out. Hair is made of dead proteins from our body. Your body needs to have the adequate amount of proteins in order to have strong and unbreakable hair. There are many types of hair: oily, combination, curly, normal and dry.

Read full story

Sylvia Syms Dies at Age 89

Sylvia Syms has just recently died. She was an English actress, active on stage and screen, her best known for films roles including Woman in a Dressing Gown, Ice Gold in Alex, No Trees in the Street, Victim, and the Tamarind Seed. On television, she was best known for her role in serial Eastenders. She was born on January 6, 1934 in Woolwich, London, United Kingdom. She died in Northwood, United Kingdom.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

Lupe Serrano Died at Age 92

Lupe Serrano died on January 16, 2023 at the age of 92 in Soysset, New York, United States. She was known as a very famous music teacher who worked at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for many years. She began dancing professionally in 1944 at the age 13 with Mexico City Ballet. Then moved to New York and joined ABT in 1953. She rose to international fame after her performances in the Soviet Union and also toured Europe with ABT. Her full name is Guadalupe Martinez Desfassiaux Serrano.

Read full story
3 comments

Shakira’s New Song — #1 Hit (Shakira ft. Bizzarp)

Did you hear Shakira’s new song? It identified many women worldwide. This song was a hit on the music charts. Shakira released “Shakira ft. Bizzarp — Music Section #53” and you may listen to it on YouTube. Shakira just recently broke up from Pique and she felt that she needed to release this song in order to release some of her pain.

Read full story

How to take care of your eyesight

Your eyesight is very valuable. Take good care of it. See tips below. 1. Use eye drops to hydrate your eyes. 3. Avoid using your cellphone — tablet — computer a lot. 4. Use eyeglasses for the sun during the day.

Read full story

How to take care of your health while being pregnant

Wondering on how to take care of your health while pregnant? See below. 1. Eat lots of healthy foods. 2. Take your prenatal vitamins, if needed. 3. Sleep on time and early enough to rest the necessary.

Read full story

Ukraine's First Lady Met with Queen Consort Camilla

Ukraine's First Lady, Olena met with Queen Consort Camilla of United Kingdom on November 29th. She wrote words of appreciation after her visit through Telegram. She wrote that it was an honour to meet Her Majesty and her opportunity to have her conversation about what is happening in Russia. They had several topics in hand. They spoke about how the war divided families as well.

Read full story

Benefits of a Skin Care Routine on a Daily Basis -- Generalized Information

Your skin needs care on a daily basis. Have you ever wondered those benefits of having a skin care routine?. 1. Your skin will get rid of toxins. 2. Prevents premature aging. 3. Your skin will have clean pores.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy