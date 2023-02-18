Nadia Ferreira is Pregnant!

Photo by Google

Nadia, Marc Anthony's wife is currently pregnant. She published her pregnancy yesterday through Instagram. I am very happy for their new soon to be family member. Nadia's Instagram is @nadiatferreira.

Nadia and Marc Anthony got married last month in a lavish wedding in Miami. She is currently of age 23. She was born in Villarrica, Paraguay. Her nationality is Paraguayan. Her eye color is blue and her hair is brown. Her full name is Nadia Tamara Ferreira. Nadia is a Paraguayan fashion model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Paraguay 2021. Marc and Nadia got married on January 28th, 2023.

Marc Anthony and Nadia wrote yesterday in their Instagram, "Best Valentine's Day Ever!!". How sweet! The photo mentioned previously is a shot of Ferreira's baby bump, with her hand on Anthony's hands as he places it on her belly. Her nails are painted red.

"Gracias a Dios por esta bendicion tan grande en nuestras vidas.", the couple wrote in Spanish, which the translation is the following "Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives." The announcement was made more than 2 weeks after their wedding. The rumor of her pregnancy was suspected because their wedding took place too fast. Nadia and Marc Anthony confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean.", Marc Anthony wrote when their relationship started through his social media.

They announced their engagement in May, just three months after going Instagram official.