Photo by Google

Burt died on February 8th. He was an American composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist who is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential figures of the 20th-century popular music, based on research. He was born on May 12, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Burt was the son of Irma M. and Mark Bertram Bacharach. His father was a well-known syndicated newspaper columnist. His mother was an amateur painter and songwriter who was responsible for making Burt learn piano during his childhood.

His family was Jewish, but he did not practice the religion neither give a lot of the attention to the Jewish doctrines. Burt studied music (Bachelor of Music, 1948) at McGill University in Montreal, under Helmut Blume, at the Mannes School of Music in New York City, and at the Music University of the West in Montecito, California. During his musical career, his genres were orchestral pop, easy listening and lounge pop.

Burt died at the age of 94 in Los Angeles, California, United States. His full name was Burt Freeman Bacharach. During his lifetime, he married 4 times in total. His first marriage was to Paula Stewart from 1953 to 1958. His second marriage was to actress Angie Dickinson, lasting for 15 years. The couple had a child, a daughter named Nikki Bacharach. Nikki struggled with mental health problems and died by suicide in 2007.

Burt's third marriage was to songwriter Carole Bayer Sager from 1982 to 1991. They adopted a son named Christopher. His fourth and last marriage was to Jane Hansen in 1993. They had a son and a daughter together.