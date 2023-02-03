Rest in Peace, Paco Rabanne

Photo by Getty Images

Paco Rabanne has just died. He was a French-Spanish fashion designer who became known as an "enfant terrible" of the 1960s French fashion world. His full name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo. He was born on February 18, 1934 in Pasaia, Gipuzkoa, Spain. He died on February 3, 2023, aged 88. His father was a Republican colonel who was executed by Francoist troops during the Spanish Civil War. His mother was chief seamstress at Cristobal's Balenciaga's first couture house in Donostia, Basque Country.

She moved the family when he opened Balenciaga in Paris in 1937 due to Spanish Civil War, based on research. Paco started his career in fashion by creating jewelry for Givenchy, Dior, and Balenciaga and founded his own fashion house in 1966.

Marc Puig, the chairman and CEO of Puig, said: ‘I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne. In 1968, he began collaborating with Puig. In 1976, the company built a perfume factory in Chartres, France. Puig resulted the company marketing of Rabanne's perfumes after he began collaborating with them in 1968. In the 1980s, in Brazil, his men's perfume brand registration was forfeited due to a court judgement that the brand was never officially present in Brazil despite heavy advertising and a strong local awareness. The court reasoned that because the Puig's local distributor was smuggling perfume into Brazil, the company could not show proof of payment of import duties. It took six or seven years to recover his brand name in Brazil. In 1994, Rabanne first released his scent called XS.

*Research was made to write this article.*