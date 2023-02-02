Rest in Peace, Annie Wersching

Photo by Deadline

Annie has just recently died. She died aged 45. She was an American actress, best known for her television roles as Renee Walker in 24, Julia Brasher in Bosch, and Emma Whitmore in Timeless, as well as the voice and performance-capture for Tess in the video game The Last of Us. She was born on March 28, 1977 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States and died in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Annie attended Crossroads College Preparatory School in St. Louis, graduating in 1995. During her teenage years, she competed in Irish dance and belonged to the "St. Louis Celtic Stepdancers -- A step dancing group." She received a BFA in musical theatre from Millikin University, graduated in 1999. Wersching played FBI Special Agent Renee Walker in the 7th and 8th seasons of 24. People all around the world loved her role. She was very admired.

Annie married actor and comedian Stephen Full at their Los Angeles home in September 2009. They had three sons together. Somehow, she was diagnosed with cancer and kept it private during the time period of June - July 2020. Even though, she was diagnosed, she kept acting. She was very proud of her miswestern roots. Wersching was a very big fan of sports. She loved a variety of them, but mainly hockey. Annie was very thankful for her fans, she loved connecting with them. Her fans have always been very dedicated. She was active on Twitter and occasionally answered their questions and comments when she used to have free time.

*This article was written with research*.