Sylvia Syms Dies at Age 89

Vanessa Taveras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4931td_0kUqdeZQ00
Photo byThe Guardian

Sylvia Syms has just recently died. She was an English actress, active on stage and screen, her best known for films roles including Woman in a Dressing Gown, Ice Gold in Alex, No Trees in the Street, Victim, and the Tamarind Seed. On television, she was best known for her role in serial Eastenders. She was born on January 6, 1934 in Woolwich, London, United Kingdom. She died in Northwood, United Kingdom.

She was the daughter of Daisy and Edwin Syms, a trade unionist and civil servant. She grew up in Well Hall, Eltham, and was educated at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She married Alan Edney in 1956 and divorced in 1989 from him. She had 2 children from her matrimony. Her relatives are Nick Webb and Alex Webb. They are both her nephew. Her daughter, Beatie Edney is also an actress. Amazing, isn't it? Syms was a long time supporter of the Stars Foundation for Cerebral Palsy. She served on their board as an officer for 16 years until 2020.

In her last few years of her life, she lived in Denville Hill in a retirement home for actors. She died in this retirement home at the age of 89. Sylvia became a victim of the British studio system, which sucked in young actors on long contracts, paid them peanuts and hired them out at exorbitant rates, based in BBC News. She earned 30 euros a week for her first major film role. Her first major film role was as Jane Carr in My Teenage Daughter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sylvia syms# british actress# recent death

Comments / 18

Published by

Teacher -- Writer -- Director of Educational Services.

New York State
188 followers

More from Vanessa Taveras

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony Just Got Married!

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira just got married this Saturday! They had a very lavish wedding in Miami and many important people assisted. They have around a 30 years difference age gap. She was very beautiful in her dress. See below.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Rest in Peace, Annie Wersching

Annie has just recently died. She died aged 45. She was an American actress, best known for her television roles as Renee Walker in 24, Julia Brasher in Bosch, and Emma Whitmore in Timeless, as well as the voice and performance-capture for Tess in the video game The Last of Us. She was born on March 28, 1977 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States and died in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Have Healthy Hair -- 5 Steps.

Wondering on how to have healthy hair? I can help you out. Hair is made of dead proteins from our body. Your body needs to have the adequate amount of proteins in order to have strong and unbreakable hair. There are many types of hair: oily, combination, curly, normal and dry.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Lupe Serrano Died at Age 92

Lupe Serrano died on January 16, 2023 at the age of 92 in Soysset, New York, United States. She was known as a very famous music teacher who worked at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for many years. She began dancing professionally in 1944 at the age 13 with Mexico City Ballet. Then moved to New York and joined ABT in 1953. She rose to international fame after her performances in the Soviet Union and also toured Europe with ABT. Her full name is Guadalupe Martinez Desfassiaux Serrano.

Read full story
3 comments

Shakira’s New Song — #1 Hit (Shakira ft. Bizzarp)

Did you hear Shakira’s new song? It identified many women worldwide. This song was a hit on the music charts. Shakira released “Shakira ft. Bizzarp — Music Section #53” and you may listen to it on YouTube. Shakira just recently broke up from Pique and she felt that she needed to release this song in order to release some of her pain.

Read full story

How to take care of your eyesight

Your eyesight is very valuable. Take good care of it. See tips below. 1. Use eye drops to hydrate your eyes. 3. Avoid using your cellphone — tablet — computer a lot. 4. Use eyeglasses for the sun during the day.

Read full story

How to take care of your health while being pregnant

Wondering on how to take care of your health while pregnant? See below. 1. Eat lots of healthy foods. 2. Take your prenatal vitamins, if needed. 3. Sleep on time and early enough to rest the necessary.

Read full story

Ukraine's First Lady Met with Queen Consort Camilla

Ukraine's First Lady, Olena met with Queen Consort Camilla of United Kingdom on November 29th. She wrote words of appreciation after her visit through Telegram. She wrote that it was an honour to meet Her Majesty and her opportunity to have her conversation about what is happening in Russia. They had several topics in hand. They spoke about how the war divided families as well.

Read full story

Benefits of a Skin Care Routine on a Daily Basis -- Generalized Information

Your skin needs care on a daily basis. Have you ever wondered those benefits of having a skin care routine?. 1. Your skin will get rid of toxins. 2. Prevents premature aging. 3. Your skin will have clean pores.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy