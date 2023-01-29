Photo by The Guardian

Sylvia Syms has just recently died. She was an English actress, active on stage and screen, her best known for films roles including Woman in a Dressing Gown, Ice Gold in Alex, No Trees in the Street, Victim, and the Tamarind Seed. On television, she was best known for her role in serial Eastenders. She was born on January 6, 1934 in Woolwich, London, United Kingdom. She died in Northwood, United Kingdom.

She was the daughter of Daisy and Edwin Syms, a trade unionist and civil servant. She grew up in Well Hall, Eltham, and was educated at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She married Alan Edney in 1956 and divorced in 1989 from him. She had 2 children from her matrimony. Her relatives are Nick Webb and Alex Webb. They are both her nephew. Her daughter, Beatie Edney is also an actress. Amazing, isn't it? Syms was a long time supporter of the Stars Foundation for Cerebral Palsy. She served on their board as an officer for 16 years until 2020.

In her last few years of her life, she lived in Denville Hill in a retirement home for actors. She died in this retirement home at the age of 89. Sylvia became a victim of the British studio system, which sucked in young actors on long contracts, paid them peanuts and hired them out at exorbitant rates, based in BBC News. She earned 30 euros a week for her first major film role. Her first major film role was as Jane Carr in My Teenage Daughter.