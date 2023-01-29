Lupe Serrano Died at Age 92

Photo by Google

Lupe Serrano died on January 16, 2023 at the age of 92 in Soysset, New York, United States. She was known as a very famous music teacher who worked at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for many years. She began dancing professionally in 1944 at the age 13 with Mexico City Ballet. Then moved to New York and joined ABT in 1953. She rose to international fame after her performances in the Soviet Union and also toured Europe with ABT. Her full name is Guadalupe Martinez Desfassiaux Serrano.

She was born on December 7, 1930 in Santiago, Chile. Serrano was a Chilean-born, Mexican-trained American ballet dancer and teacher. Some other highlights of her career was a partnership she had with Rudolf Nureyev following his defection to the West, based on research. Her father, musician Luis Martinez Serrano, was a composer, conductor, and pianist from Barcelona, Spain, and was raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her mother, Luciana Desfassiaux, was a native of Mexico. Her mother's family was originally from France. She had a brother called Carlos Martinez Desfassiaux.

In 1957, she got married to an orchestra director, Kenneth Schermerhorn. They had a child together called Erica. Lupe danced for two decades aproximately, more than 50 roles. She rose to the top position of prima ballerina. In 1967, they gave birth to their second daughter, Veronica. After their birth to their second child, Lupe took a year long rest in dance. When she returned to ABT, she was able to take on the performances she desired.