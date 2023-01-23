Shakira’s New Song — #1 Hit (Shakira ft. Bizzarp)

Vanessa Taveras

Did you hear Shakira’s new song? It identified many women worldwide. This song was a hit on the music charts.

Shakira released “Shakira ft. Bizzarp — Music Section #53” and you may listen to it on YouTube. Shakira just recently broke up from Pique and she felt that she needed to release this song in order to release some of her pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGKIs_0kNivm8D00
Photo bySource: Lecturas

I can imagine her pain right now after this separation of her 12 years of marriage. Shakira and Pique got married several years ago and these past few years, they were experiencing hardship. Her ex-husband was seeing himself with someone else. That someone else is called Clara Chia. A young woman.

A picture is attached below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0i2G_0kNivm8D00
Photo bySource: Google

After their separation was announced, Pique got retired from the sports industry. It caused a worldwide reaction to his sudden announcement. Shakira clearly sings in her song that Pique with this event fell in his social status — rich to medium class. I think that Shakira has to do with his retirement, it is not cleared yet. Shakira and Pique have 2 children together: Sasha Pique Mebarak and Milan Pique Mebarak.

Shakira‘s new song has 122 million views. Amazing! That is a lot!

Shakira will always be a global sensation, it is very unfortunate, to see her pass through a fail matrimony again due to infidelity from her spouse. This song she just has released will be always be on the list from people worldwide of “favorite songs”.

Shakira always looks on the bright side of each hardship. Admirable.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shakira# Divorce# Matrimony# Hollywood

Comments / 0

Published by

Teacher -- Writer -- Director of Educational Services.

New York State
3 followers

More from Vanessa Taveras

How to take care of your eyesight

Your eyesight is very valuable. Take good care of it. See tips below. 1. Use eye drops to hydrate your eyes. 3. Avoid using your cellphone — tablet — computer a lot. 4. Use eyeglasses for the sun during the day.

Read full story

How to take care of your health while being pregnant

Wondering on how to take care of your health while pregnant? See below. 1. Eat lots of healthy foods. 2. Take your prenatal vitamins, if needed. 3. Sleep on time and early enough to rest the necessary.

Read full story

Ukraine's First Lady Met with Queen Consort Camilla

Ukraine's First Lady, Olena met with Queen Consort Camilla of United Kingdom on November 29th. She wrote words of appreciation after her visit through Telegram. She wrote that it was an honour to meet Her Majesty and her opportunity to have her conversation about what is happening in Russia. They had several topics in hand. They spoke about how the war divided families as well.

Read full story

Benefits of a Skin Care Routine on a Daily Basis -- Generalized Information

Your skin needs care on a daily basis. Have you ever wondered those benefits of having a skin care routine?. 1. Your skin will get rid of toxins. 2. Prevents premature aging. 3. Your skin will have clean pores.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy