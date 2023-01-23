Shakira’s New Song — #1 Hit (Shakira ft. Bizzarp)

Did you hear Shakira’s new song? It identified many women worldwide. This song was a hit on the music charts.

Shakira released “Shakira ft. Bizzarp — Music Section #53” and you may listen to it on YouTube. Shakira just recently broke up from Pique and she felt that she needed to release this song in order to release some of her pain.

Photo by Source: Lecturas

I can imagine her pain right now after this separation of her 12 years of marriage. Shakira and Pique got married several years ago and these past few years, they were experiencing hardship. Her ex-husband was seeing himself with someone else. That someone else is called Clara Chia. A young woman.

A picture is attached below.

Photo by Source: Google

After their separation was announced, Pique got retired from the sports industry. It caused a worldwide reaction to his sudden announcement. Shakira clearly sings in her song that Pique with this event fell in his social status — rich to medium class. I think that Shakira has to do with his retirement, it is not cleared yet. Shakira and Pique have 2 children together: Sasha Pique Mebarak and Milan Pique Mebarak.

Shakira‘s new song has 122 million views. Amazing! That is a lot!

Shakira will always be a global sensation, it is very unfortunate, to see her pass through a fail matrimony again due to infidelity from her spouse. This song she just has released will be always be on the list from people worldwide of “favorite songs”.

Shakira always looks on the bright side of each hardship. Admirable.