How to take care of your eyesight

Photo by Google

Your eyesight is very valuable. Take good care of it. See tips below.

Tips:

1. Use eye drops to hydrate your eyes.

2. Sleep well.

3. Avoid using your cellphone — tablet — computer a lot.

4. Use eyeglasses for the sun during the day.

5. Go to regular checkups.

6. Drink water daily.

Drink water daily, but don’t go overboard. Water hydrates your body. Your body needs to be hydrated in order to function properly. Without adequate moisture, your eyes become dry and uncomfortable. Water can help your body produce a healthy volume of tears. It is also important to have healthy lacrimal glands to produce tears and oil glands so that the tears don’t evaporate too quickly.

Sleep well, your eyes need to rest from the chores during the day. Your body need to restore at nighttime. Avoid using electronics a lot. Use it with moderation. It is one of the reasons of poor eyesight in the future. Lack of water causes eye strain — tired eyes, blurred vision, headaches and double vision. Water flushed out salt in the body as well.

Check your eyes every 6 months or once yearly. If your sight is not good, your doctor will give you glasses. Have a balanced diet. Your eyes needs vitamins and minerals to stay healthy enough. Avoid smoking. Smoking doesn’t do good to your health. It damages your lungs at the long run. Your life has a purpose on this planet.

Treat your body with lots of care.