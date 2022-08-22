Rollo offers a complete solution for anyone who ships packages – company aims to save you plenty of time and money

The next big thing in Shipping is Rollo

Imagine sitting on your couch, Netflix binging, you get a notification on your Rollo App that several orders came in from your e-commerce store, within a few taps, your inkless Rollo printer spits out shipping labels (one label per second) while saving you upwards of 90% on your postage. Next Rollo schedules a carrier pick up and later that day, your mailman picks up the orders from your home.

Rollo wireless printer is a compact printer that connects via Wi-Fi with your phone, PC (Windows and Mac), and permanently eliminates the need for an ink cartridge or toner, delivers lightning-fast printing speed, and works with all common carriers such as USPS, UPS, Fedex, and others.

Rollo’s wireless direct thermal printer works with Rollo’s own shipping platform as well as others. Rollo Ship is a cloud service that allows you to create shipping labels from your phone, tablet, or desktop.

Rollo has changed the game with its printers.

Rollo Wireless Printer can print labels having a width of 1.57 inches to 4.1 inches without any restrictions on the label-height parameter. The most common size is 4 x 6 fan-fold shipping labels as they are affordable and do not need an additional roll holder like roll labels.

Unlike other printers who make the consumers buy their highly expensive proprietary labels, Rollo allows usage of its own US-Made, FSC Certified labels or labels from other suppliers.

The cool purple lining on the spotless shiny white body stands out and gives this printer a sleek and compact look. The mechanism of the printer is finely designed to print labels just by feeding the paper from the rear slot. The gaps between the labels, size of the labels, and the accuracy of maintaining the leading edge at the correct position – are all taken care of by the immaculate engineering of the printer.

So, now let us take a closer look at Why Rollo’s direct thermal label printer is one of the highest rated printers on Amazon based on feedback from industry experts and happy customers.

The Rollo Printer is designed with a single most objective in mind. How can individuals and small businesses take the advantages of a commercial grade printer that comes well within their budget and helps them in printing shipping labels while saving money?

The biggest advantage that Rollo offers to their customers is that their printer is equipped with advanced technology that allows users not just print an upward of 650,000 labels in its lifetime but also, print without needing ink cartridges, helping you save literally thousands of dollars.

Be it shipping labels, inventory labeling, warehouse labels, adhesive receipt printing, or FBA labels, ID labels, barcodes, and bulk mailing labels – Rollo offers a lot of options to its customers along with an avenue to use their free printing software Rollo Ship if they need to generate a special kind of label with attractive shipping discounts.

Rollo App

Rollo Ship

You can sign up to Rollo Ship from their website or download the Rollo App from the Google Play Store or App Store – either way you will get the service fee waived for you first 200 labels. Afterwards, service fee is merely 5 cents per shipping label. There are other significant benefits of this free software. It gives you amazing shipping discounts ranging from 25% to 67%. For UPS labels the discount is up to 90% with USPS. With an attractive portfolio of selling platforms which include Amazon, Walmart, Squarespace, eBay, Wix , Shopify, WooCommerce, Big Cartel, Etsy, and many more, as a consumer you are in for some big savings.

When you create a label, you can see the standard price next to the discounted price on the software. You can either connect the software to various platforms or enter the shipping details manually, choosing from various options like UPS 2nd Day Air. UPS Ground, and USPS Priority Mail 2-Day. It will also let you schedule pickups and receive orders from e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

The best part of Rollo Ship is that it is a cloud software. Therefore, it gives you the flexibility to create a label from any device and any place with a connection to the internet. A few click of the mouse if you are on your laptop, or a few taps on the screen if you are on your phone – setting up a pick up schedule, printing a packing slip, downloading a PDF file for the label, canceling it, reprinting it ; anything you name it, the software does it for you.

The Rollo App on your iOS or Android devices gives you the stability and responsiveness along with its array of convenient features that include the ability to schedule carrier pickups.

Is it easy to setup and use the printer?

Rollo offers its printing technology in both wireless and wired printing options. You can opt for an option depending on your budget and uses. If your budget is an issue, you can settle for the wired option which will deliver the same levels of performance but at a lower cost, only making a compromise at the portability factor.

However, even the wired option from Rollo is so intricately designed that it gives you amazing performance at very high speed.

The Rollo wireless version that gets connected to your PC, Tablet, or Mobile, seamlessly, is definitely worth the investment if you have the budget for it.

To connect Rollo Wireless printer, simply download the Rollo App and follow the easy steps to on-board Rollo to your Wi-Fi network. Afterwards, it will show up as an available printer for all your devices.

Rollo as a Brand is always conscious of their customers’ needs. This is why they do not just give their customers the ultimate freedom and flexibility to choose any non-proprietary thermal labels for printing but also provide them with a free and detailed tutorial of the Printer Setup that is readily available on their website.

This is How You Can Calibrate Your Rollo Printer

Just like setting up a Rollo Printer, calibrating it is also extremely easy. To precisely calibrate the printer: press the large button placed on top of the printer - hold on to the button until the printer makes one beep. Automatic label identification will then start.

Should You Buy It?

Printing a clear, high-quality, shipping label from the comforts of your home or your own office while saving on postage sounds like a great deal.

The highly attractive looking Rollo wireless printer offers you more than convenience. It’s easy to set up with WiFi, compact in size, and works with all non-proprietary label papers. Rollo gives you 1-Year manufacture warranty and offers 5-star customer support via email, phone, and live chat. The Rollo Ship gives amazing shipping discounts and ability to manage all your e-commerce orders from one easy to use dashboard.Plus it’s a cloud software that lets you operate literally from a place on the planet.

So, it’s a no-brainer for entrepreneurs and businesses who want to save on their shipping and invest in their growth.