Land Your First Tech Job With Virtual Internships

You can’t get experience without a job. You can’t get a job without experience.

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

I was lucky enough to finish school and find my first tech job before the pandemic. It was a part-time internship that paid me $20 per hour. I couldn’t even afford to rent an apartment in Bay Area but I was excited. Finally, my first real job! Buy-buy restaurants and ungrateful clients!

Then, thanks to Covid, things for new developers got even worse. I have friends who were applying for their first internship for a year and got only one or two interviews with some shady guys who offered them to work for free. I have friends who are still looking for that first job. It looks like it’s easier to find a unicorn 🦄 than a low-paying internship after a boot camp. But thanks to the pandemic, a great alternative to traditional internships appeared.

Virtual Internships

Virtual internships existed before COVID but they were not very popular back then. They are not like traditional internships because you won’t get a lot of feedback. On the bright side, they are totally free and remind me of online classes with things to learn and homework to do.

When you complete a course, you can add it to your resume or get noticed by potentials employers who work directly with these websites. Not to mention that you’ll get at least some experience.

As we all know:

Google

Forage students are 71% more likely to land a job than the average applicant by completing a company’s virtual experience program.

..says their website. I don’t know if it’s true but I did finish one internship — the Y Combinator ‘Learn how to work at a YC startup program’. I already had a job at that time but it’s was a fun experience overall. I don’t know how true are their claims that their internships will help you to land the job. But, in my opinion, it’s definitely a good addition to your resume and GitHub.

Here is another cool virtual experience program I’m eager to try:

Forage

In this Virtual Experience Program, you'll experience what life as a Software Engineer at EA would be like. We want you…www.theforage.com

I haven’t been visiting this website for a while but yesterday, I got an email from them that they’ve closed their $25 million Series B Funding. Hopefully, it means more possibilities for developers who are just starting their careers. I also did some research and found people on Reddit and Quora who completed their programs and found their first jobs thanks to The Forage. It’s hard to tell how many people didn’t find a job though but at least, it’s a great opportunity to learn new skills!

The Forage has a lot of programs that are aimed not only at developers. From what I saw and read online, they have great virtual experiences in other fields as well:

Law

Marketing

Accounting

Consulting

Human Resources

Public Health

More Virtual Internship Opportunities:

I haven’t used other websites but I would encourage you to do your own research and explore different opportunities. I know it’s not easy and it might take a while before you finally sign a contract but the most important thing is to not give up. Good luck in your search!

Virtual Internships | Student Employability Programs

The Intern Group | Internships Abroad | Global Remote Internships

