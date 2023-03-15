U.S. banking crisis: Nearing third bank pauper in U.S. within a week, now FRB is going to hang.

US Banking Crisis: Global rating agency Moody's (Moody's) has also included the name of First Republic Bank (First Republic Bank) at number one among the American parties which have been included in the six under review.

The tsunami (US Banking Crisis) that has come in the American banking sector is not taking the name of stopping. First it was decided to close Silicon Valley Bank. Then Signature Bank was closed. Now the time has come to hang the lock on First Republic Bank as well. This is the third big bank in just a week, whose condition has become very bad..

Bank shares fall sharply

According to Bloomberg, First Republic Bank's stock has fallen by 61.83%. If you look at the decline in the last week, the price of First Republic Bank stock has fallen by 74.25%. On the previous trading day, its price reached a low of $ 19 per share. A similar situation was created between Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and both these banks were locked. Now there is a possibility of this big bank collapsing.

Moody's put it under review

Global rating agency Moody's has also included the name of First Republic Bank at number one in the six US banks that have been under review. Apart from this, the rating agency has also downgraded the ratings of Gians BanCorp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Comerica Inc, UMB Financial Corp and Interest Financial Corporation to under review. Earlier, Moody's had earlier given the certificate date 'C' rate to Signature Bank. But on Monday, the debt rating of the New York-based Signature Bank was also downgraded to the junk territory. This move of the agency is a major setback for the US banking sector.

Things look like 2008

The risk of a recession like 2008 has started deepening due to bank crashes one after another in the US. That year, banking firm Lehman Brothers declared itself bankrupt. After this, there was an economic recession all over the world including America and the backbone of the economy was broken. In American banking history, silicon valley bank closure was the second major shutdown in the banking sector since 2008. Soon after this, the third signature bank and now the fourth bank as the First Republic is on the verge of closure.

More banks could be submerged in tsunami

Meanwhile, veteran American investor Bill Ackman has expressed the possibility that the list of banks that drowned in this tsunami in the banking sector in america can be included in more names. Silicon Valley Bank will have an impact on many banks. According to Ackman, many banks are feared to sink even after the intervention of the US authority.