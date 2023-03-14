UK supports India's permanent membership of UNSC for the first time, lays special emphasis on Indo-Pacific region.

For the first time, the UK has supported India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council. In the report presented before Parliament by the UK government, special attention has been paid to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK has said it is serious about pursuing an FTA with India and is ready to welcome India, brazil, Japan and Germany as permanent members of the UNSC.

Photo by Twitter@Olenashuliak

Britain has supported India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council. In this regard, the UK government presented the Defense and Foreign Policy Review Report in Parliament on Monday, in which the report has been advocated for permanent membership of India in the UNSC.

This is the first time that the UK government has supported India's permanent membership of the Security Council. Titled 'Integrated Review Refresh 2023: Responding to a More Contested and Volatile World', the report is clearly inclined towards the Indo-Pacific region. The UK government says that the Indo-Pacific region is not just an inclination but a permanent pillar of Britain's foreign policy. Britain is actually focusing on working towards a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

Focus on Indo-Pacific region

Expressing concern over the ongoing power struggle in the Indo-Pacific region, the UK government will continue to support reform of the UNSC and welcome the inclusion of India, Brazil, Japan and Germany as permanent members of the UNSC.

"For the first time in the UN Security Council, we have included the UK policy document and presented it to Parliament," the foreign affairs spokesperson of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. We will continue to support UNSC reforms. We also support Africa's permanent membership of the UNSC.

"Relations with India are very important for us. We are very clear that we are going to work on the 2030 roadmap and want to take forward the FTA agreement with India. We have further strengthened our relations with India in the last few years.

In this review report of Britain, China has been described as a challenge. The report said that China is also a major challenge in terms of international security.