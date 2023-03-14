Former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev says Putin will have to resign if Russia loses the war.

Former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev publicly resigned from his post after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. He has expressed fears that Putin may have to step down if he does not win the war. He says that Putin is not a superhero. They don't have any kind of superpowers. He is just an ordinary dictator.

Photo by Twitter@Rayjpolitics1

When Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces arrived in Ukraine exactly a year ago, everyone had guessed that Ukraine would soon surrender to Russia. Even after the passage of a year, Ukraine's morale has not been defeated. He is standing on the front. But now questions have started to arise about Russia and Putin.

Many experts have even started expressing the possibility of the disintegration of Russia and the fall of Russian President Putin. In such a situation, a former Russian diplomat has said that if Putin does not succeed in winning this war on his own terms, then he can be forced to leave the post.

The name of these former diplomats of Russia is Boris Bondarev. Bondarev resigned publicly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. He was working as an arms control expert at Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva.

Putin is not a superhero

He told Newsweek that Putin could be removed from the presidency. He is not a superhero. They don't have any kind of superpowers. He is just an ordinary dictator.

"If we look back at the pages of history, we will find that such dictators have had to step down from the throne from time to time," Bondarev said. Usually, even if they win, they fail to meet the needs of their supporters.

Bondarev was the only Russian diplomat who publicly resigned over Russia's war on Ukraine.

He said that if Russia loses the war, Putin will not be able to give his country anything in return. There will be disappointment and disagreement everywhere in Russia.

"Russians may think they don't need Putin anymore," Bondarev said. Once the Russian people break putin's illusion and come to terms with reality, they will know that Putin can give them nothing but fear and despair. As soon as they know that Putin can only fear and threaten his people, things will change automatically.

Russia's entire focus right now is on ukraine's Bakhmut region. There is a Russian military gathering there. Russia has intensified the fight for the occupation of this small city.