The scary history of clowns in clubs from funny jokes to serial killers.

In the seventies, an American man became a joker and committed many murders. He was called serial killer clown. Since then, the fear that arose in the minds of people about clowns could not go away till date. Science believes that fear of clowns is at the top of any kind of phobia. This is called coulrophobia. Not only children, adults are also afraid of clowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHj0G_0lHMTt1B00
At the time of the funeral in ancient Rome, when the family members were immersed in mourning, a joker-like person would come from somewhere. He would have painted his face, wore different clothes and said strange things. It used to be archimimous. In Latin, which means actor who imitates. It mimics even a dead person. 

Role of clowns at funerals

The Joker did not only imitate ordinary people, he would have done the same thing even after the death of kings. Archimus was discovered to make the sad atmosphere lighter. To normalize the atmosphere of death, he would sometimes make nasty jokes, but he had the freedom to do everything. In the book Bad Clown, author Benjamin Redford explains that the clowns of Rome's strict rulers used to make fun of them with a lot of heart. 

The work of clowns changed in the 19th century

They left the funeral and reached the club. These would have been adult nightclubs, where the work of jokers changed. With colorful noses and long ears, they used to joke bilingually. Most things revolve around sexual relationships. These clubs were a kind of circus. Then many Us states also started banning these clubs with clowns. Circus historian Janet Davis worked a lot on the role of circuses and jokers then. He used to clearly say that clowns have their own dark side which at least can not be used to make children laugh. 

Mainstreaming of circus

Around the year 1890, clowns began to be associated with children. American showman PT Berman ran a cleanup campaign. It was a campaign to make the circus cleaner. Wild animals were added to it, which showed the show, the ringmasters who controlled them. The main audience of the circus was children. The clowns performing at the club were linked to the mainstream circus. Its purpose was clear, to make more and more money. When the children come, their parents will also come along. In this way, in front of a small crowd in the clubs at night, the jokers who made lewd jokes started doing laughing acts. 

During this period, many charities came forward and started sending clowns to children's hospitals so that sick children could laugh. McDonald also made the Joker's effigy his identity for his brand promotion at the same time. Even though there was a campaign to connect the Clowns with the children, the children were afraid of it. 

There's something unusual about the jokers.

In 2016, a study appeared in the journal Science Direct, in which almost all the works of the world were told and asked which work is the scariest. In this, most people considered the Joker to be a creepy. The study, titled On the Nature of Happiness, believed that since the Joker is wearing fake emotions, people do not know what is going on in his mind. That's what makes them scary. 

People started hating clowns

Put it on the Internet - I hate clowns, and one link after another opens. There are many pages on which there are millions of people who are afraid of the Joker. This fear came out openly in the year 2006. Then there was an exhibition in Florida, whose theme was Clown Around Town. It had effigies of clowns with different faces and pieces. The exhibition was attacked overnight. Effigies were broken. The paintings were set on fire. Then for the first time it was noticed that clowns do not scare one or two people, but many people. 

Within two years, the University of Sheffield in the UK conducted a study on about 250 children. Even after seeing the photo of the Joker, everyone admitted to being afraid. 

Name in the world of crime

This is not the intention of the jokers. They usually try to make people laugh, then what is the reason that they create a sense of fear! There are many stories behind it. There were many people in the world of crime who killed and raped the joker disguised as a joker. Between 1960 and 1980, the name of an American man named John Wayne Gassy is at the top of this list. John used to become a joker in hospitals to make patients laugh. He had become so famous that he was called in many states. This is where he identified his target. On the pretext of showing magic or feat, he would trap people and rape them and kill them.

26 corpses were found under his house in Norwood Park Township, Chicago. John admitted that he threw many corpses in a nearby river and some in the forest. John admitted to a total of 33 murders. Then this matter was raised a lot in the American media. He was called serial killer clown. From this time onwards, a strange fear of clowns began to sit within people. 

Fear of clowns also mentioned in science 

This is called coulrophobia. Studies in many countries have shown that both children and adults are more or less afraid of clowns. There is no solid research on why this is so, but more than 53 percent of adults admitted that they are very afraid of clowns. This percentage is much higher than the rest of the phobias. For example, people who are very afraid of heights are about 3 percent. The number of people who are afraid of water is about 2.3 percent, those afraid of flying are also less than 5 percent. In this sense, coulrophobia tops the list of phobias. 

afraid of not seeing the face .

It is believed that uncertain behavior and lack of real face scare people more. They do not know when the Joker can attack them while doing a laughing act, or when he can behave in another way. This uncertainty scares. Red or green color on the faces of clowns also creates fear. This is a kind of mask phobia, which occurs in most people. 

