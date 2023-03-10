Ursula von der Leyen arrives in US, to meet Biden, hold crucial talks on clean technology and Ukraine

Photo by Twitter@vicktop55

European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in the United States on an important visit. On Friday, he will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House.

This meeting between the EU Chief and Biden is considered very important. Actually, two issues will be discussed in it. First - subsidy on clean technology. Second- the situation in Ukraine and the supply of weapons to it. Many statements of the US and Ukraine on these two issues are different. It is believed that the two leaders will prepare a solid strategy .

What is the purpose of clean technology?

Both the US and the EU want carbon emissions to be brought down to zero levels in the future. In other words, these two big economic powers want to achieve carbon neutrality. For this, clean technology is needed.

By 2050, the US is going to subsidize its clean technology products by $ 369 billion. This has been called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The EU is opposing it. According to him, this subsidy rate is very high.

A special task force was formed to resolve this issue. Lin and Biden are expected to make a final decision on the report .

Ukraine and China will also be on the agenda

The issue of Ukraine and China is also going to be important in the meeting of Biden and Lin. Both the United States and the EU want full support to Ukraine. Both have imposed very strict sanctions against Russia. The biggest concern for both is that so many sanctions on Russia did not have any effect. The big proof of this is that Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue unabated.

The two leaders will discuss where the steps taken against Russia have been lacking, due to which Moscow has not been forced to retreat so far.

The second issue is China. It is believed that China is helping Russia in every way. Apart from this, his companies are spying in European countries and America in different ways. In this meeting, strict restrictions on China can also be considered. US Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken had made it clear in the past that if China gives weapons to Russia, it will have to face the consequences .