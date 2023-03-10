Ursula von der Leyen arrives in US, to meet Biden, hold crucial talks on clean technology and Ukraine

V-HAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10r2gW_0lDts2sj00
Photo byTwitter@vicktop55

European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in the United States on an important visit. On Friday, he will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House.

This meeting between the EU Chief and Biden is considered very important. Actually, two issues will be discussed in it. First - subsidy on clean technology. Second- the situation in Ukraine and the supply of weapons to it. Many statements of the US and Ukraine on these two issues are different. It is believed that the two leaders will prepare a solid strategy .

What is the purpose of clean technology?

Both the US and the EU want carbon emissions to be brought down to zero levels in the future. In other words, these two big economic powers want to achieve carbon neutrality. For this, clean technology is needed.

By 2050, the US is going to subsidize its clean technology products by $ 369 billion. This has been called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The EU is opposing it. According to him, this subsidy rate is very high.

A special task force was formed to resolve this issue. Lin and Biden are expected to make a final decision on the report .

Ukraine and China will also be on the agenda

The issue of Ukraine and China is also going to be important in the meeting of Biden and Lin. Both the United States and the EU want full support to Ukraine. Both have imposed very strict sanctions against Russia. The biggest concern for both is that so many sanctions on Russia did not have any effect. The big proof of this is that Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue unabated.

The two leaders will discuss where the steps taken against Russia have been lacking, due to which Moscow has not been forced to retreat so far.

The second issue is China. It is believed that China is helping Russia in every way. Apart from this, his companies are spying in European countries and America in different ways. In this meeting, strict restrictions on China can also be considered. US Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken had made it clear in the past that if China gives weapons to Russia, it will have to face the consequences .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Eu# Russiaukrainwar# Joe Biden# Us# Ursula von der leyen

Comments / 0

Published by

V- Har brings you fast and accurate latest news such as daily events, politics, sports, weather etc .

California, MD
232 followers

More from V-HAR

The scary history of clowns in clubs from funny jokes to serial killers.

In the seventies, an American man became a joker and committed many murders. He was called serial killer clown. Since then, the fear that arose in the minds of people about clowns could not go away till date. Science believes that fear of clowns is at the top of any kind of phobia. This is called coulrophobia. Not only children, adults are also afraid of clowns.

Read full story

After Silicon Valley, signature bank now locked .after 2008 The third big crisis

Signature Bank is a regional bank in New York and the shares of this bank saw a decline on Friday. It serves customers in New York, Connecticut, California, Nevada, and North Carolina. As of September 2022, about a quarter of its deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector.

Read full story

NASA's space station escapes unhurt after colliding with An Argentine satellite at an altitude of 450 kilometers

NASA's International Space Station recently avoided extinction. A satellite was about to collide with it. The work that the space station did to avoid collision is rare. Now satellites and garbage circulating in space are becoming a threat to the space station. Let's know how the space station survived?

Read full story
20 comments

India-Pakistan rift will have to end on their own: Ned Price

"We support constructive dialogue and meaningful diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflicts between India and Pakistan," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said. As a partner country, we are ready to support the process that they deem appropriate. But this decision will have to be taken by India and Pakistan themselves.

Read full story
1 comments

The world's first smart forest city will have everything to enjoy ultramodern, natural life and modernity together.

After the world's first smart forest city underwater city, floating city, underground city, space city, city of gold, we are going to tell you about the world's first proposed smart forest city. Which is being designed in such a way that the people living here get the fun of natural life and modernity together. Transportation is such that we can only see in films. Along with this, there will also be a modern facility to monitor energy flow in the city so that planning can be prepared in terms of health and energy conservation. Let's see what will happen when this world's first smart forest city is ready .

Read full story

Six killed, several injured in shooting at Jehovah Church in Hamburg, Germany .

In the German city of Hamburg, attackers opened fire in a church. In this, 6 people have died, while many people have been seriously injured. Police said the attackers opened fire on people in the church at around 9 pm. However, it is not yet clear whether the attacker was one or more than one.

Read full story

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has created a new social media app, Bluesky will work like Twitter .

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has come up with a new app. This app is very similar to Twitter, with visual changes. However, this app is a decentralized project. At present, it can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. Let's know some special things of this app.

Read full story
432 comments

G-20: Ukraine war is becoming an obstacle to India's success, Ukraine's issue at G20 is on the throes .

Japan's Foreign Minister is not coming to the G-20 meeting hosted by India. In the last G-20 meeting of finance ministers, India had failed to issue any joint statement. The member countries could not agree on one issue regarding the issue of Ukraine. Some analysts see this as a diplomatic failure of India .

Read full story
7 comments

PM Modi speaks at G-20 amid russia, dispute Believe in not dividing countries .

Addressing the foreign ministers of G-20 countries, PM Modi has said that today there are deep differences in the whole world and global governance has failed. He said that countries should not focus on division but on unity.

Read full story

China's stance softens ahead of G-20, talks may be held to improve relations with India

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is coming to India to attend the G-20 meeting, is expected to meet Jaishankar on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting. This is Qin Gang's first visit to India after taking over as China's foreign minister last year. With this, this will be his first meeting with Jaishankar.

Read full story

In 2023, Elon Musk became the world's richest person, surpassing Arnolds to occupy the number-1 chair.

Bernard Arnault has become the world's richest person, surpassing Elon Musk, who has been consistently occupying number-1 in the top-10 billionaires since 2021. There has been a big change in the list of billionaires of the world. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again become the world's richest person. Musk's net worth increased to $ 187 billion with a jump in the last 24 hours. French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who is still sitting on the chair of number one, has slipped to number two with a net worth of $ 185 billion.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy