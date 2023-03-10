The world's first smart forest city will have everything to enjoy ultramodern, natural life and modernity together.

After the world's first smart forest city underwater city, floating city, underground city, space city, city of gold, we are going to tell you about the world's first proposed smart forest city. Which is being designed in such a way that the people living here get the fun of natural life and modernity together. Transportation is such that we can only see in films. Along with this, there will also be a modern facility to monitor energy flow in the city so that planning can be prepared in terms of health and energy conservation. Let's see what will happen when this world's first smart forest city is ready .

Symbolic image Photo by Pixel

Due to changing technology, the lifestyle of our cities is also changing very fast. People are increasingly incorporating technology into everyday life. Today people want all the cutting-edge things in their lifestyle, that is why work is going on on the project of many modern cities around the world where people want modern housing, modern transportation, modern facilities as well as people want a balance of life full of natural resources. But can you imagine that an ultramodern city could also take shape amidst dense forests? The theme of which is Smart and Forest City.

We are talking about the world's first smart forest city, whose planning is going on at a rapid pace. Once ready, the people living in this city equipped with state-of-the-art facilities amidst dense forests will have all the facilities of life that we get to see only in films today .

Where is the first smart forest city being built?

Work on this project is going on in Mexico. Italian architecture company Boeri is working on the idea of this smart forest city project being built in Cancun, Mexico. This project of modern urban planning will be spread over an area of 557 hectares. There will be modern life for those living here, there will be a view of natural beauty and there will be all the preparations that the person of tomorrow will need to deal with the challenges of the future.

Once ready, 1 lakh 30 thousand people will be able to live in this smart forest city. This city is being designed in such a way that the people living here can get the full balance of technology and environment. Modern housing is being prepared here, which will be located amidst a designed beautiful forest. Where more than one lakh 20 thousand plants of 350 species trees will be adorned, as well as generate oxygen and give a complete natural feel .

What will be the facilities of natural life?

This first smart forest city in the world will have big parks, garden roofs, green facing, lowlands, lake-surrounded houses in which all the state-of-the-art facilities will be available. This city will run completely on its own resources and will be self-sufficient. There will be a huge shopping center here. There will be hi-tech innovation campuses, university departments, laboratories and companies that will do global business. The campus will also have a research and development wing which will work for environmental protection and future innovation.

A completely self-reliant city

This smart forest city is being designed in such a way that it will meet its energy needs from its own production. Boery has joined hands with a German engineering company to settle the city. A water channel connected to the sea will also be built for water needs. Irrigation channels for irrigation, plants to normalize sea water, canal-way to deliver water to residential houses will also give a natural environment to this city .

This smart forest city will produce food and energy for itself. For this, solar panels, farmlands etc. are being developed. There is a canal-system for irrigation, water channels connected to the Caribbean Sea, water gardens spread around the city, which will be used not only to handle flood-like conditions but also for boating.

What will happen in ultramodern facilities?

If you look at the project of this city, then there will be very state-of-the-art transport facilities here. Those coming here from outside will have to leave their vehicles at the entry gate of the city as well as those living here. Because only electric and semi-automatic vehicles will be allowed inside this city. The city will have its own fully-electric and automatic-semi-automatic transport system. Houses here will be built not only for rich people but also for young students, researchers, professors, etc. of different budgets and designs .

What will be the lifestyle here?

Architects claim that the design of this city will be influenced by the cities of the ancient Maya civilization. All the buildings in this city will be made of modern architectural design. Also, all facilities from walking to cycling will be available for those living here. The city will also have a huge botanical garden to strike a balance between nature and modern lifestyle. Skyscrapers surrounded by trees will be built all around. To keep this proposed city pollution-free, plants and trees are being planted so that they can absorb 116,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Special arrangements will also be made for data security of the people living here .

Energy Sensors and Modern Scientific Research

Along with the construction of buildings, energy sensors are also being installed, which will provide data on energy use in machines like fridge-washing machines in homes, which will enable agencies to consider and plan new measures for energy conservation. Also, work will be done to improve the environment to protect people from diseases by making full use of natural energy. The company will make special security arrangements to ensure that the data collected from the sensor is not misused .

The advanced research centre will have six state-of-the-art facilities - bio-healthcare, astrophysics, planetary science, coral reef restoration, farming and regeneration technology, smart cities, mobility and robotics. Also, there is a special plan to encourage research and development work in the fields of molecular biology, IT, robotics etc.

According to a UN report, by 2050, 68 percent of the world's population will be living in urban areas. Cities in Asia and Africa will rapidly migrate to settle in the coming years. Accordingly, all our cities will have to change themselves. In such a situation, the idea of smart forest city can prove to be a model for our cities so that our people can also get the facility to live a modern and nature-balanced life .