Six killed, several injured in shooting at Jehovah Church in Hamburg, Germany .

In the German city of Hamburg, attackers opened fire in a church. In this, 6 people have died, while many people have been seriously injured. Police said the attackers opened fire on people in the church at around 9 pm. However, it is not yet clear whether the attacker was one or more than one.

Photo by Twitter@washtimes

A case of firing has been reported in hamburg city of Germany. Six people have been killed in a shooting at a church here. While many people are said to be seriously injured. According to the police, the motive of the attack is not yet clear. Along with this, the police have expressed apprehension that attackers are also among the dead .

According to media reports, six people were killed and eight others injured in the shooting at Jehovah's Church. There was no indication that one of the criminals had absconded, a police official said.

Hamburg police tweeted that many people were seriously injured in this firing, some even died. We are at the site with a large number of security forces.

A police spokesman said the attackers opened fire on people at a church at around 9 p.m. However, it is not yet clear whether the attacker was one or more than one. But the police is seriously investigating the matter. CCTV footage is being scanned. The accused will not be spared. The spokesman was quoted as saying that many people have bullet injuries on their bodies .

A German news agency said residents of Hamburg's northern Alsterdorf district had received an alert message on their mobile phones. Also, the roads have been closed.

The Mayor of Hamburg has expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased after this attack. Mayor Peter chancher tweeted, "I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The police are working with full force to chase the criminals and clarify their role .