In 2023, Elon Musk became the world's richest person, surpassing Arnolds to occupy the number-1 chair.

Bernard Arnault has become the world's richest person, surpassing Elon Musk, who has been consistently occupying number-1 in the top-10 billionaires since 2021

Photo by Twitter@cb_doge

There has been a big change in the list of billionaires of the world. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again become the world's richest person. Musk's net worth increased to $ 187 billion with a jump in the last 24 hours. French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who is still sitting on the chair of number one, has slipped to number two with a net worth of $ 185 billion.

Net worth has increased so much in one day

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk's wealth jumped by $ 6.98 billion within 24 hours. With this, he once again occupied the number one position. In view of the boom in Musk's wealth for the last few days, there were possibilities that he could soon become the number one rich.

Slipped to number two in December

Bernard Arnault has become the world's richest person, surpassing Elon Musk, who has been consistently at number-1 in the top-10 billionaires since 2021. Actually, the last year proved to be very bad for Musk. His net worth started declining drastically from the beginning of the $ 44 billion Twitter deal and continued till the end of the year.

Photo by V-HAR

So much Musk earned this year

While Elon Musk was at the top in terms of losing the most wealth last year, since the beginning of this year, there was an increase in net worth due to the jump in his company's shares, which is still going on. So far this year, Elon Musk's wealth has increased by $ 50.1 billion. However, Bernard Arnault, who slipped from number one to second, has increased his wealth by $ 23.3 billion so far this year.

Tesla shares jump more than 5%

Shares of Elon Musk's company Tesla have been seeing a steady rise for the last one week. Tesla's shares reached the level of $ 207.63 per share on the last trading day. Musk's company's stock rose 5.46 percent, or $ 10.75 per share. Let us know that since the beginning of the deal with Twitter, there was a big decline in it, so it continued for a long time.

The condition of other rich people in the top-10

According to Bloomberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos remains the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $ 117 billion. Microsoft's Bill Gates is fourth with $ 114 billion, while Warren Buffett is the fifth richest person with $ 106 billion. Larry Ellison is sixth on the list with a net worth of $ 102 billion, while Steve Ballmer has jumped from ninth place to seventh place. His total assets are $ 89.4 billion.

Mukesh Ambani retains top-10

In the list of billionaires, Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani is constantly registering his presence in the top-10. With a net worth of $ 81.1 billion, the Reliance Chairman is the 10th richest person in the world. His wealth has declined by $ 646 million in the last 24 hours. Larry Page is at number eight with $ 84.7 billion, while Carlos Slim Helu is at number nine with a net worth of $ 83.2 billion. At the same time, Gautam Adani, trapped in hindenburg's vortex, is at number 32 in the list of the world's richest with a net worth of $ 37.7 billion.