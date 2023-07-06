Salt Lake City, UT

Arrest Made in Salt Lake City for Illegal Gun Possession and Drug Trafficking

A 38-year-old man named Justin Montgomery was arrested by officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department's Liberty Division Bike Squad for illegally possessing a gun and drugs.

The incident occurred on July 5, 2023, when the bike officers noticed suspicious activity at a motel room near 1400 South State Street in Salt Lake City.

The officers stopped a car near 1700 South State Street and discovered drug paraphernalia inside.

They also learned that Montgomery had an active warrant for his arrest.

Montgomery was asked to exit the car and was safely taken into custody.

Upon searching him, the officers found a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, cocaine, and over $1,400 in cash.

The car was further searched, leading to the discovery of THC vape cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms, THC gummies, fentanyl tablets, and suboxone strips.

With assistance from the SLCPD SWAT Team, officers executed a search warrant for a motel room, where they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale.

Montgomery was then booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple charges, including possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Another person was also arrested during the investigation after claiming to have swallowed drugs.

This individual is currently in the hospital and has not yet been charged.

It should be noted that charges are only allegations, and all arrested individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Salt Lake City Police Department does not hold custody of jail booking photos; instead, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office is responsible for them.

