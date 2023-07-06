BYU Ranked No. 11 in Big 12 Preseason Football Media Poll

The Big 12 Conference has released its 2023 Football Media Preseason Poll, ranking BYU at No. 11 in its first season in the newly expanded 14-team conference.

The poll was voted on by media representatives.

Texas, led by former BYU All-American quarterback Steve Sarkisian, was picked as the top team in the conference with 41 first-place votes and 886 points.

The top five teams in the poll are Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and TCU.

BYU is coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and returns several offensive and defensive starters for the upcoming season.

The team also added key players through transfers and recruiting.

The Cougars had eight players named to the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Team and the Athlon Sports 2023 All-Big 12 Team.

The Big 12 Football Media Days will take place on July 12-13 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.