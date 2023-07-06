Provo, UT

BYU Ranked No. 11 in Big 12 Preseason Football Media Poll

Utah Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY8RG_0nIK1VPz00

The Big 12 Conference has released its 2023 Football Media Preseason Poll, ranking BYU at No. 11 in its first season in the newly expanded 14-team conference.

The poll was voted on by media representatives.

Texas, led by former BYU All-American quarterback Steve Sarkisian, was picked as the top team in the conference with 41 first-place votes and 886 points.

The top five teams in the poll are Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and TCU.

BYU is coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and returns several offensive and defensive starters for the upcoming season.

The team also added key players through transfers and recruiting.

The Cougars had eight players named to the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Team and the Athlon Sports 2023 All-Big 12 Team.

The Big 12 Football Media Days will take place on July 12-13 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with sports updates around Utah

4 followers

More from Utah Sports

Provo, UT

Tasha Bell Joins BYU Women's Soccer Staff as Assistant Coach, Bringing Extensive Training and Coaching Experience

Tasha Bell has been announced as the new assistant coach for the BYU women's soccer program. Head coach Jennifer Rockwood expressed excitement about Bell joining the staff, noting her extensive knowledge and experience in training and coaching.

Read full story
Logan, UT

Leo Torres Falls Short in Round of 16 at Utah State AM Championship

Leo Torres, a golfer from SUU, advanced through two rounds of match play in the Utah State Amateur Championship. He made the stroke play cut and went on to defeat Darrin Overson and Braxton Watts in the first and second rounds of match play, respectively.

Read full story
Ogden, UT

Weber State Senior Noah Atagi Recognized as Top College Football Player in Utah

Weber State senior football player Noah Atagi has been named to the top 60 college football players in Utah list by the KSL Sports Zone Network. Atagi, who hails from South Ogden, Utah, earned All-America honors in 2022 and was a key player in the Wildcat offensive line.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah Thunderbirds Unveil Exciting 2023 Cross Country Schedule

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds have announced their official schedule for the upcoming Cross Country season. The team is excited to showcase their talent and compete against top-tier teams from across the nation.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah University Women's Golf Team Welcomes Impressive New Recruit, Ellie Olsen

Ellie Olsen, a graduate of Wasatch High School, has signed with the Southern Utah University Women's golf team and will join them in the Fall of 2023. Olsen achieved impressive results, finishing second in her Region in 2022 and 2023, and placing fourth at the Utah State High School Golf Tournament. She also earned Second-Team All-State honors in her junior year and First-Team All-State honors in her senior year.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

SUU Golfers and Alumni Compete in 125th Utah State Amateur Championship

The Utah State Amateur Championship, the oldest continuous golf tournament in the world, is celebrating its 125th consecutive running. Several SUU golfers, including Rashon Williams, Leo Torres, and Luke Barnes, along with SUU alumni Austin Jaramillo and Ryan Brimley, have qualified for the 156-man field.

Read full story
Ogden, UT

Abraham Williams: Weber State's Dynamic Kick Returner and Cornerback Makes KSL Sports 60 in 60 List

Weber State All-American kick returner and cornerback Abraham Williams has been named to the 60 in 60 list by the KSL Sports Zone Network. Williams, ranked No. 49 on the list, made history in 2022 with four 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns, earning All-America honors and first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah University Softball Welcomes Infielder Karmyna Becerra from California Baptist

Southern Utah University Softball has announced the addition of infielder Karmyna Becerra to their team. Becerra brings WAC experience from her freshman season at California Baptist and is known for her exceptional defense.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Big Sky Announces 2023-24 Men's and Women's Basketball Schedules: Wildcats Face Montana Rivals in Season Opener

The Big Sky Conference has released the basketball schedules for the 2023-24 seasons. Both the men's and women's teams will play an 18-game conference schedule starting on December 28 and ending on March 4.

Read full story
Ogden, UT

Damian Lillard Hosts Successful Weber State Alumni Classic with Big Names and Thrilling Contests

Damian Lillard, a seven-time NBA All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers, returned to his alma mater, Weber State University, to host the fifth Weber State Alumni Classic. The event featured 30 former Wildcat players, including four Big Sky MVPs and several all-conference players. Lillard participated in the Shooting Stars contest and served as one of the coaches for the White Team.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Haylee Campbell Shines as Softball Player, Earns First Team All State Honors

Haylee Campbell, a softball player, earned first team All State Honors. She led her team, the Reds, in RBI with 38 and tied for the team lead in Home Runs with 9. She played shortstop and was a positive influence on her team. She will represent the 4A classification in the D1 All State Tournament.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

The Impact of Fatherhood and Football on Justin Miller's Legacy

Justin Miller, quarterback for Southern Utah University, shared in an interview about the profound impact of his father's guidance, his own path to fatherhood, and the valuable lessons he hopes to pass on to his daughter. Justin's love for football started at a young age, and his father played a significant role in nurturing his passion for the sport. The Miller family moved to Utah, where Justin played high school football under his father's guidance. Justin's father was initially an analyst but later became the defensive coordinator and coach for the receivers. Justin's father's guidance taught him valuable life lessons and strengthened their bond.

Read full story
Ogden, UT

Weber State's Winston Reid Named to KSL Sports Zone 60 in 60 List as a Top College Football Player in Utah

Weber State senior linebacker Winston Reid has been named to the 60 in 60 list by Hans and Scotty on the KSL Sports Zone Network. Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard on the KSL Sports Zone Network are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted by the media and a fan ballot. Reid was ranked No. 57 on the list. Reid is one of four returning All-Americans for the Wildcats this season. The senior from West Jordan, Utah, had 112 total tackles last season and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors. Reid had 68 solo tackles last season, the fifth-most in a season in WSU history.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Astley Davis Breaks Records and Earns All-American Status at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Southern Utah Junior Astley Davis finished in 8th place at the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, earning First-Team All-American status and breaking the Southern Utah program record in the process by triple jumping 16.17m.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah's English Finishes Strong at National Championships Despite Injury Challenges

Cedar English, a sophomore at Southern Utah, competed in the long jump at the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, placing 22nd overall. Despite knee problems impacting his performance, coach Eric Houle was pleased with his efforts and believes the experience will make him a stronger competitor in the future.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah University's Volleyball Team Releases Schedule for 2023 WAC Season

Southern Utah University's Thunderbirds Volleyball team has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The team, coached by Kacey Nady, will compete against opponents in the Western Athletic Conference, with both home and away games planned.

Read full story
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah's Davis and English to Compete at NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Two Southern Utah track and field athletes, Cedar English and Astley Davis, will compete at the NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas this week. English will compete in the long jump on Wednesday, while Davis will compete in the triple jump on Friday. English's season-best of 25'4.5" has landed him in second place in the school record books, and he will look to capture the record and a spot on the podium at the Championships. Davis set the Southern Utah school record with a mark of 52'10.75" at the WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May. Both athletes have continuously improved this season and will proudly represent the Thunderbirds on the national stage. Coach Eric Houle expressed his excitement for the opportunity and hopes that the experience will open doors for the athletes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy