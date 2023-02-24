6 Web Design Techniques That Could Help You to Drive More Conversion and Sales

Photo by Pexels

You may have heard that website design doesn't matter regarding online sales. That's not only wrong, but it's also dangerous. A bad website design can tank your conversions and sales. Conversely, excellent website design can boost your bottom line. What factors influence website design, and how does it impact your conversions?

In this article, we'll break down the science behind website design and conversion optimization so you can start seeing results for your business.

Introduction to Website Design

Think about the last time you shopped online. What was the website like? How easy was it to find what you were looking for? How well did the website design match your idea of what you were looking for?

If you're like most people, the answer is "not much." In fact, a recent study by Google showed that nearly half of all web users would leave a website if it didn't meet their expectations within 10 seconds. And we're not talking about meeting high expectations, either—we're talking about meeting the expectations of an "average" web user.

That's why website design is so important. It's one of the first things people see when they visit your site, and it's one of the main factors determining whether they stay or leave. A well-designed website can help drive your conversion and sales rates, while a poorly designed website can have the opposite effect. If you need a well-designed website, you may need to connect with an agency to help you. A WordPress development company will have the team and expertise to design a user-friendly website for better conversions and sales.

How Visual Design Impacts Conversion Rates

Think about it this way: a website is like a salesperson's contact. And just as you'd expect your salesperson to be dressed professionally and look the part, you want your website to reflect your brand and accurately represent what you're selling.

Regarding conversion rates, visual design is one of the most critical factors. Just take a look at some of the biggest e-commerce websites out there. They all have one thing in common: a high-quality, visually appealing design.

Why is this? Well, think about it from the customer's perspective. They're visiting your website because they're interested in what you offer. But if your website is cluttered or visually jarring, they'll leave without taking the time to learn more about what you do.

On the other hand, if your website has a clean, polished design that's easy to navigate, the customer will likely stick around. They'll take the time to explore your product offerings and may even be persuaded to purchase.

Content and Layout That Encourages Customer Action

When designing your website, consider what your customer wants to do. Do you want them to buy your product? Sign up for your email list? Download your ebook?

Your website design should be tailored to encourage customer action. This means making your content easy to read and arranging it in a way that's visually appealing and easy to navigate.

You'll also want to use calls to action (CTAs) throughout your website. These buttons or text links tell your customer what they should do next. For example, "Download our e-book" or "Add to cart."

CTAs should be eye-catching and stand out from the surrounding text, making them hard to miss. Consider what you want your customer to do, and make sure your website design sends them in that direction.

Make your Website Load Faster

If your website is slow to load, you could lose potential customers before they even have the chance to see your site. This isn't bad for business and hurts your bounce rate and website SEO.

To ensure a good user experience, ensure your website loads as quickly as possible. This means compressing images, leveraging browser caching, and reducing non-essential plugins or elements that can slow down a page. You can use tools like Google PageSpeed Insights to check how fast (or slow) users can load and access various pages on your website.

Another great way to minimize page loading time is by optimizing the server response time. Ensure all your files are stored on a quality hosting provider with fast speeds and reliable uptimes. The better the hosting provider is, the quicker it can serve up the pages to users when they request them.

Overall, ensuring your website is optimized for speed will help improve user experience, reduce bounce rates, and increase conversions and sales!

Responsive Design for Mobile Devices

The world is mobile, and you need a mobile-friendly website to ensure you get all the potential customers. Responsive design is essential to ensure that your website looks great and works well no matter what device it is viewed from. Responsive design allows for content rearranging and reformatting for different screen sizes, ensuring an optimized user experience.

Mobile optimization improves the user experience and helps boost your rankings with search engines such as Google. Google's algorithm now ranks websites higher in mobile searches if they offer responsive design. So, the responsive design improves your ranking and reaches more potential customers!

Is your website mobile-friendly? You can easily check by entering your URL into Google's Mobile-Friendly Test Tool. Just paste in your URL and click analyze—the tool will let you know if any issues need to be addressed to get your website up to speed with mobile optimization standards.

Accessibility as a Conversion Booster

Regarding website design, one of the most important aspects to consider is accessibility. After all, people with disabilities are your potential customers too, and you don't want them to shut down your website because they can't access it.

Accessibility is more than ensuring images have descriptive alt tags or content is easy to read. It's also about designing your website to make navigation and use easy for people with various abilities. This means creating designs that can be used with screen readers, having good color contrast so that people with vision impairments can use them, and using a font size that will be readable by anyone.

By improving accessibility on your website, you will be able to improve your conversion rate and ensure everyone has an equally positive experience when engaging with you online. So, take the time to review your website for potential areas of improvement—you'll be glad you did!

Website Designs for Upselling and Cross-Selling

Website design can help you upsell and cross-sell products and services correctly. Upselling is when you offer a customer a more expensive version of the product or service they're looking for, such as a higher-end version of the item or upgraded features like an extended warranty. Cross-selling involves suggesting a related product or service that complements the main item the customer will purchase.

Your website design should accommodate these common tactics by providing users easy access to related products and services. For example, you might have certain items grouped together on your website to make them easier to find or offer customers an "add-on" during checkout where they can add an extra item to their order.

And don't forget about site navigation—it should be simplified so that customers can quickly find what they're looking for without getting overwhelmed by too many choices. That way, you can still get them the information and items they need without having them waste time searching for them on your page.

If you aren't concerned about your website's design, now is the time to act up and start making changes. Your website design is crucial in helping you achieve your targets and goals. An easy-to-navigate bug-free website is ideal for boosting your conversions and lead generation process.