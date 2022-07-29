Top 10 Reasons to Play Pickleball Usdate

10 good reasons to put on your court shoes and play pickleball.

Reason #1 - Changing workout routines challenge muscles in new ways which means you burn more calories. A change in routine will force your body to recruit more muscle fibres to stabilise your footing and strengthen your core. As you navigate the courts and the explosive play you will in fact burn 10% more calories than walking or running on a treadmill or paved surface.

Reason #2 - Beat Boredom

Nothing is worse than killing motivation than repetitive routines. Add a little excitement for your next workout. There is so much to look forward to when playing pickleball. If it a new sport to you, think of all the skills that you can master; dinking, 3rd shot, volleys, serves, and the tacticial strategies to outwit your opponents. There are so many varieties of skills and tactics, you may want to buy a book and study it.

Reason #3 - Socialisation

I don't think I've ever been on a court where I did not meet new people. It's also a great way to be active with your friends and catch up in person with each other.

Reason #4 - Family time

Kids of all ages have a blast exploring the fun in this sport. Paddle positions, court manuvers, strategies, and plain ole fun are all great educational opportunities for the whole family to explore. Little ones can burn off some energy which will help them sleep better, and it's a great atmosphere to discuss the circle of life with older kids, as it relates to pickleball, of course.

Reason #5 - Lift your Spirits

Getting away from the hustle & bustle of work obligations or family responsibilities can be essential to our well-being according to various studies. There is no better place to unwind than spending time on a pickleball court. Basking in the sun increases vitamin D absorption through the skin. Stopping to smell the roses or meditating between games can help reduce stress, and ward off depression. Pickleball also offers opportuntites to be active in tournaments or socials which will affect your mood in a positive way.

Reason #6 - Preventing Osteoporosis

As a weight-bearing exercise, regular pickleball play can help prevent osteoporosis by increasing bone density and strengthening bones.

Reason #7 - Improved cardio-respiratory fitness (heart, lungs, and blood vessels)

This refers to your ability to supply oxygen to your skeletal muscles during regular exercise. As you increase your exercise your heart muscle becomes stronger which amplifies the volume of blood with each beat. The lungs allow for proper exchange of gases and controls ventilation rate as well as increases your feeling of general well-being.

Reason #8 - Cost Effective

As good idea is to invest in a good pair of lightweight, sturdy shoes - The average costs are about $75.00 - $170.00. If you are a savvy shopper, you might find a deal at the local factory outlet. Include wick-a-way absorbent socks and shirts to go with your shoes for added comfort while on the courts.

Reason #9 - Sleep Better

When it comes to having a direct effect on getting a good night's sleep, it's vigorous exercise in the late afternoon or early evening that appears most beneficial.

Reason #10 - Weight Control

You don't have to be in perfect shape to start. Even if you are overweight, it won't take long to reap health benefits. A 150 lb person playing pickleball at a moderate intensity for one hour can burn 400 calories.