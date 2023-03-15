Man buys safe at antique auction and it had $7 million dollars inside Photo by USA Diario

As you read it, it was the auction of a lifetime: this man bought an antique safe and later discovered it came with $7 million inside. The details:

After getting a lot of useless and used things at an auction, a stroke of luck changed the life of this man who overnight became a millionaire after finding more than 7 million dollars. However, something unexpected complicated the situation.

The host of the Storage Wars TV show, Dan Dotson, offered details of this story, as one of his buyers was the protagonist of the event in 2018.

Dollars, auction and safe

A while ago, a post by the 59-year-old auctioneer appeared on social media about a surprising number of items at a charity event in California, USA.

"An older Asian woman at the next table kept looking at me as if she wanted to tell me something," Dotson recounts. She came over and told me that her husband works with a man who had bought a unit from me for $500 and found a safe inside."

According to U.S. media reports, the first person summoned to open the safe was unable to do so due to the complexity of the matter. Nor did he show much interest, as these boxes usually contain inconsequential papers or are empty.

The pleasant surprise came when a second specialist managed to open it.

A rather expensive conflict

As confirmed: "The safe contained US$ 7.5 million in cash inside". But complications began to arise as soon as the safe was found.

A lawyer representing the original owners of the unit immediately contacted the auction buyer, who was unable to keep the money.

According to reports, the lawyer offered the buyer of the lot a compensation of $580,000, a figure that was rejected. Then a second, juicier offer appeared for $1,160,000 along with a commitment to return the rest of the millions.

Incredible story

TV host Dan Dotson questioned in amazement at forgetting this high amount of cash inside a safe no matter how wealthy the owner.

Somewhat jokingly and somewhat seriously, the host speculated, "That's $7.5 million inside a unit, I don't think someone would forget that. Maybe he delegated the task to someone else who wasn't at all aware of the contents."