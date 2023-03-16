Benefits offered by the Child and Dependent Care Credit

USA Diario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDTLI_0lJvHDgi00
Find out about this benefit offered by the Child and Dependent Care CreditPhoto byUSA Diario

The Child and Dependent Care Credit was introduced by the U.S. government as a tax break for some workers. These would be those who need a financial boost to offset expenses associated with caring for disabled children or dependents.

In other words, parents who pay for the care of their children or relatives while working can claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

This would be a kind of support, in such a complex time in the United States, where supporting a family is extremely costly. On the other hand, companies insist that workers return to their offices, but in addition, the price of childcare is increasing.

So how do you qualify for this tax deduction?

You must have paid someone to care for a young child, your spouse or a dependent family member. If you made one of these choices, you will be eligible for the child and dependent care tax credit.

In the case of children, they must be under 12 years of age; and the spouse must not be able to take care of him/herself. On the other hand, dependents must have stayed at home for at least half of the year.

Do not forget that the taxpayer must have income from a job and have paid childcare to qualify for the credit.

Thus, they will be able to claim between 20% and 35% of their childcare expenses up to a maximum of $3000.00 USD for one person. It could also be $6000.00 USD for two or more persons.

In this regard Chuck Rettig, commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, expressed that there are many tax credits available to families. "We don't want you to overlook the Child and Dependent Care Credit," he said in a press release.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# financial support# Child and Dependent Care Credi# tax relief# Credit# payments

Comments / 0

Published by

USA Diario is a news media created in California with the objective of covering every area of news that is of interest to Spanish speakers in the United States.

California State
20K followers

More from USA Diario

What happens to my money if the bank fails or goes bankrupt in the United States?

In general, bankruptcies are very rare in the U.S. and other countries with strong banking systems, but as we have seen recently, they can happen at any time. Between 2001 and 2022, only 561 banks failed, according to the FDIC. And while that may seem like a high number, it is not when you consider that there are thousands of banks in the United States.

Read full story
13 comments

U.S. banking crisis gains momentum and other banks could fail

One of the biggest bank failures of the last decade in the United States occurred after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a few days ago. This undoubtedly caused a crisis in the sector, and unleashed the concern of millions of consumers who are torn between these two options.

Read full story
California State

New Tax Refund Scams Warned in the U.S.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently alerted its California taxpayers about new scams that have been being detected in that territory. Scammers find this time of year the perfect opportunity to plan and execute scams to cheat consumers out of their tax refunds. This is accentuated in this period because the 2022 income tax filing season is active.

Read full story
California State

U.S. to compensate residents for poor road conditions

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in the United States of America has developed a program to compensate road users. It consists of paying up to $10,000.00 USD to citizens who suffered damages to their cars due to the existing deterioration of the state's roads.

Read full story
22 comments

Check here how your Green Card application process is going

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security that issues Green Cards to foreign nationals. The green card gives immigrants the ability to reside, work and qualify for government benefits in the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Team Cuba could face the United States in Miami in the World Baseball Classic semifinals

The Cuban team that is attending, with excellent results so far, the fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic will star in a historic semifinal. It turns out that since 2006, when it came in second place in the debut tournament, it had never again reached this competitive stage.

Read full story
California State

Thousands of Americans will still benefit from stimulus check of between $200 and $1050

Since October of last year, one-time payments began to be issued as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), and these will continue this year, depending on previous stimulus payments. According to California state officials, about $8,399,171,700 was refunded as of last week.

Read full story
28 comments

8 million undocumented immigrants would gain U.S. residency if Democrats succeed in amending this law

Several Democratic representatives presented, once again, a proposed rule to modify the current Registration Act. Now, this regulation approves only certain undocumented immigrants, since 1972, to apply for legal permanent residency. With this new turn of the helm, more than 8 million people are expected to benefit.

Read full story
639 comments
Florida State

Winning Florida lottery ticket has not been redeemed

Winning Florida lottery ticket has not been redeemedPhoto byUSA Diario. The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a player won its September 16, 2022 drawing. However, this lucky bettor still does not know his luck.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Texas boasts world's first automated McDonald's

McDonald's has been making headlines lately after opening its first fully robotic location in Fort Worth, Texas. McDonald's has been implementing Artificial Intelligence for years, and although the news is not entirely new, the recent concept has attracted a lot of attention.

Read full story
4 comments
Winfield, AL

A Hispanic woman wins $2 million in a U.S. lottery

A Latin American woman living in the United States of America was the winner of $2 million dollars last weekend. Brittaney Dominguez paid a ticket while visiting her friend in Fayetteville, Alabama's Talladega County.

Read full story
16 comments

Experts predict that this could be the next bank to fail in the US.

More than a financial crisis, the United States is currently experiencing a total uncertainty regarding the safety and guarantees of local banks. The prominent American investor and writer, Robert Kiyosaki, recently commented on the subject.

Read full story
6 comments

Man buys safe at antique auction and it had $7 million dollars inside

As you read it, it was the auction of a lifetime: this man bought an antique safe and later discovered it came with $7 million inside. The details:. After getting a lot of useless and used things at an auction, a stroke of luck changed the life of this man who overnight became a millionaire after finding more than 7 million dollars. However, something unexpected complicated the situation.

Read full story
26 comments

In case of mistakes on your U.S. tax return

In case of mistakes on your U.S. tax returnPhoto byUSA Diario. For this reason, people should be fully aware of how to proceed to correct an error and check the status of their return.

Read full story
1 comments

Green Card expiration date warned

The expiration period of the Green Card in the United States of America is ten years. This is the card issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immigrants so that they can reside permanently in the country.

Read full story
15 comments

U.S. Social Security clarifies amount of money to be collected in 2023

Social Security in the United States is a government program to assist people retired from professional work due to age. It is also concerned with helping citizens with physical limitations and those who lost a close family member.

Read full story
12 comments
Miami, FL

Large fire sweeps through multiple stores in this Miami shopping area

Once again, the Tropicana pulguero in Miami, Florida, has witnessed a fire of major proportions. Dozens of businesses were completely incinerated after what happened on Monday afternoon. This is the second fire of its kind in less than a year. In July 2022, it left one person injured and many stores burned to the ground.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Gasoline prices in Florida rose this weekend

The American Automobile Association (AAA) today revealed that gas prices in Florida rose slightly over the recently concluded weekend. Drivers paid $3.31 for each gallon purchased, a small increase of nine cents over last Friday.

Read full story
3 comments

Social Security in 2023 and its tax exemptions: taxpayers' rights

Generally, American taxpayers have to pay Social Security taxes on their earned or self-employment income. As this tax season's filing deadline approaches, more than a few Americans have done their duty to the IRS. However, there are still people hoping to find more deductions and take advantage of the economic climate.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy