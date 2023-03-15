In case of mistakes on your U.S. tax return Photo by USA Diario

For this reason, people should be fully aware of how to proceed to correct an error and check the status of their return.

In other words, when Americans realize they have made a mistake, they have the option to make several changes. Whether in their marital status, income, deductions, credits or tax liabilities.

There is also the possibility that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will send a notice about an adjustment to your return. If this is the case, an amended return would be filed to modify the amounts adjusted by the IRS.

Those who noticed an error on the return can amend the return by filing a Form 1040-X. It is also known as the Amended U.S. Personal Income Tax Return and is used to amend the 1040 (SP) and 1040-SR (SP) forms. It can be accessed electronically and with the tax software products available for those forms but for 2020, 2021 or 2022.

However, the amended Form 1040-NR (SP) and amended Form 1040-SS/PR can now be filed electronically. This would be for the 2021 and 2022 tax year.

How to check the status of an amended return?

To do so, you can use the "Where is my amended return?" application, which is an online tool known as WMAR.

You can also call the toll-free number 866-464-2050. Here you can check for status updates three weeks after filing your return.

It is important to know that both the application and the call are available in English and Spanish and also have up-to-date information.

Finally, in order to get a refund from the IRS, individuals must amend the return within the time frame included in the extensions. This would be three days after the date it was filed. They can also do so within two years of the day the tax was paid.