Green Card expiration date warned Photo by USA Diario

The expiration period of the Green Card in the United States of America is ten years. This is the card issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immigrants so that they can reside permanently in the country.

When the Green Card is about to expire, it is important to update it, since the processes to be resolved due to delays are difficult. USCIS believes it is appropriate to consistently observe the end date on the green card.

The Department of Homeland Security agency also advises that the card be renewed during the 6 months prior to the deadline. An alien with an expired Green Card does not lose official residency, but may face obstacles in obtaining a job.

A valuable document

Another of the negative repercussions that the person may have is the disqualification of requested benefits. When emigrants wish to travel to other countries, they must present Form I-90.

This measure would prevent airports from denying the right to return to the United States because the Green Card has expired. In addition to the I-90 document, a fee of $455.00 USD plus $85.00 USD for biometric characteristics that identify a citizen is required.

In September 2022, the USCIS extended the validity of the card for users who filed the I-90 form for up to two years. Prior to this decision, the additional time period to keep the Green Card in effect by filing Form I-90 was one year.

The USCIS communicated that it is imperative to keep the vouchers notifying the Form I-90 petition. This paper must be shown as evidence together with the expired green card, in case of any situation with the authorities. Both documents will be taken into account in the U.S. territory by the legal entities, as a continuous immigration situation.