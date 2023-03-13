Gasoline prices in Florida rose this weekend Photo by USA Diario

The American Automobile Association (AAA) today revealed that gas prices in Florida rose slightly over the recently concluded weekend. Drivers paid $3.31 for each gallon purchased, a small increase of nine cents over last Friday.

However, the current price is still 27 cents less than the highest price recorded so far in 2023. This was announced by Mark Jenkins, spokesman for the second largest AAA club in the country.

What was seen over the weekend is normal considering the time of year. Prices usually go up in the spring, as the spring vacations drive up demand for fuel. In addition, refineries carry out planned maintenance work and make the so-called summer gasoline changeover.

Last week, for example, the maximum value for each gallon purchased was filed on Thursday. According to official data from AAA's Gas Price Brief, that day the maximum was $3.33 USD.

Highest prices

The places that showed the highest prices this weekend in Florida were: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52 USD), Fort Lauderdale ($3.36 USD), Naples ($3.36 USD).

Meanwhile, gasoline was purchased cheapest in: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21 USD), Panama City ($3.22 USD), Pensacola ($3.26 USD).

The average value of gasoline in Florida continues to be lower than that recorded in other states in the country. In fact, it is 16 cents cheaper than the national average. This week that value reached $3.47 USD per gallon.

Last February, AAA announced a new decrease in fuel prices in Florida. At that time, it celebrated that a gallon was priced at $3.40 USD, news that was widely applauded by drivers in the region.