Gasoline prices in Florida rose this weekend

USA Diario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mf7H_0lHAJQyW00
Gasoline prices in Florida rose this weekendPhoto byUSA Diario

The American Automobile Association (AAA) today revealed that gas prices in Florida rose slightly over the recently concluded weekend. Drivers paid $3.31 for each gallon purchased, a small increase of nine cents over last Friday.

However, the current price is still 27 cents less than the highest price recorded so far in 2023. This was announced by Mark Jenkins, spokesman for the second largest AAA club in the country.

What was seen over the weekend is normal considering the time of year. Prices usually go up in the spring, as the spring vacations drive up demand for fuel. In addition, refineries carry out planned maintenance work and make the so-called summer gasoline changeover.

Last week, for example, the maximum value for each gallon purchased was filed on Thursday. According to official data from AAA's Gas Price Brief, that day the maximum was $3.33 USD.

Highest prices

The places that showed the highest prices this weekend in Florida were: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52 USD), Fort Lauderdale ($3.36 USD), Naples ($3.36 USD).

Meanwhile, gasoline was purchased cheapest in: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21 USD), Panama City ($3.22 USD), Pensacola ($3.26 USD).

The average value of gasoline in Florida continues to be lower than that recorded in other states in the country. In fact, it is 16 cents cheaper than the national average. This week that value reached $3.47 USD per gallon.

Last February, AAA announced a new decrease in fuel prices in Florida. At that time, it celebrated that a gallon was priced at $3.40 USD, news that was widely applauded by drivers in the region.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# national average# prices rise# Gasoline prices# American Automobile Associatio# Florida

Comments / 3

Published by

USA Diario is a news media created in California with the objective of covering every area of news that is of interest to Spanish speakers in the United States.

California State
20K followers

More from USA Diario

Check here how your Green Card application process is going

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security that issues Green Cards to foreign nationals. The green card gives immigrants the ability to reside, work and qualify for government benefits in the country.

Read full story

Team Cuba could face the United States in Miami in the World Baseball Classic semifinals

The Cuban team that is attending, with excellent results so far, the fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic will star in a historic semifinal. It turns out that since 2006, when it came in second place in the debut tournament, it had never again reached this competitive stage.

Read full story
California State

Thousands of Americans will still benefit from stimulus check of between $200 and $1050

Since October of last year, one-time payments began to be issued as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), and these will continue this year, depending on previous stimulus payments. According to California state officials, about $8,399,171,700 was refunded as of last week.

Read full story
18 comments

8 million undocumented immigrants would gain U.S. residency if Democrats succeed in amending this law

Several Democratic representatives presented, once again, a proposed rule to modify the current Registration Act. Now, this regulation approves only certain undocumented immigrants, since 1972, to apply for legal permanent residency. With this new turn of the helm, more than 8 million people are expected to benefit.

Read full story
529 comments
Florida State

Winning Florida lottery ticket has not been redeemed

Winning Florida lottery ticket has not been redeemedPhoto byUSA Diario. The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a player won its September 16, 2022 drawing. However, this lucky bettor still does not know his luck.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Texas boasts world's first automated McDonald's

McDonald's has been making headlines lately after opening its first fully robotic location in Fort Worth, Texas. McDonald's has been implementing Artificial Intelligence for years, and although the news is not entirely new, the recent concept has attracted a lot of attention.

Read full story
1 comments
Winfield, AL

A Hispanic woman wins $2 million in a U.S. lottery

A Latin American woman living in the United States of America was the winner of $2 million dollars last weekend. Brittaney Dominguez paid a ticket while visiting her friend in Fayetteville, Alabama's Talladega County.

Read full story
2 comments

Experts predict that this could be the next bank to fail in the US.

More than a financial crisis, the United States is currently experiencing a total uncertainty regarding the safety and guarantees of local banks. The prominent American investor and writer, Robert Kiyosaki, recently commented on the subject.

Read full story
2 comments

Man buys safe at antique auction and it had $7 million dollars inside

As you read it, it was the auction of a lifetime: this man bought an antique safe and later discovered it came with $7 million inside. The details:. After getting a lot of useless and used things at an auction, a stroke of luck changed the life of this man who overnight became a millionaire after finding more than 7 million dollars. However, something unexpected complicated the situation.

Read full story
23 comments

Benefits offered by the Child and Dependent Care Credit

The Child and Dependent Care Credit was introduced by the U.S. government as a tax break for some workers. These would be those who need a financial boost to offset expenses associated with caring for disabled children or dependents.

Read full story

In case of mistakes on your U.S. tax return

In case of mistakes on your U.S. tax returnPhoto byUSA Diario. For this reason, people should be fully aware of how to proceed to correct an error and check the status of their return.

Read full story
1 comments

Green Card expiration date warned

The expiration period of the Green Card in the United States of America is ten years. This is the card issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immigrants so that they can reside permanently in the country.

Read full story
15 comments

U.S. Social Security clarifies amount of money to be collected in 2023

Social Security in the United States is a government program to assist people retired from professional work due to age. It is also concerned with helping citizens with physical limitations and those who lost a close family member.

Read full story
12 comments
Miami, FL

Large fire sweeps through multiple stores in this Miami shopping area

Once again, the Tropicana pulguero in Miami, Florida, has witnessed a fire of major proportions. Dozens of businesses were completely incinerated after what happened on Monday afternoon. This is the second fire of its kind in less than a year. In July 2022, it left one person injured and many stores burned to the ground.

Read full story
2 comments

Social Security in 2023 and its tax exemptions: taxpayers' rights

Generally, American taxpayers have to pay Social Security taxes on their earned or self-employment income. As this tax season's filing deadline approaches, more than a few Americans have done their duty to the IRS. However, there are still people hoping to find more deductions and take advantage of the economic climate.

Read full story
13 comments

How long does an immigrant with a Green Card in the United States have to process his status?

Foreigners who have a Green Card in the United States can change their immigration status. It is possible that the change of status is due to marriage, for having a conditional permanent residence with less than two years of marriage.

Read full story
36 comments

Silicon Valley Bank collapses, causing market turmoil

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), founded in 1983, has become the largest bank failure in the United States since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. The sixteenth largest bank in the country collapsed after depositors, mostly related to the technology sector and venture-backed companies, withdrew their money this week, as concerns about the bank's crisis grew.

Read full story
Michigan State

Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $229 Million for Tuesday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one claimed the $209 million grand prize for the drawing held on Friday, March 10. The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing on March 14 will now be worth $229 million, with a cash option of $120.6 million.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Missing inflation stimulus checks to be sent out until spring: here's what you need to know

If you didn't receive your inflation stimulus check, there is good news as authorities confirmed that there are still pending payments, but you'll have to wait a few more weeks to receive them, here's what you need to know. SACRAMENTO, California. - Payments for inflation stimulus checks have ended, however, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) confirmed that there are still missing payments.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy