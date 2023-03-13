Social Security in 2023 and its tax exemptions: taxpayers' rights

Taxpayers' rights Photo by USA Diario

Generally, American taxpayers have to pay Social Security taxes on their earned or self-employment income.

As this tax season's filing deadline approaches, more than a few Americans have done their duty to the IRS. However, there are still people hoping to find more deductions and take advantage of the economic climate.

That is why the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has savings earmarked for those who qualify and provide them with tax breaks. However, they separate these individuals from eligibility for Social Security benefits.

Who gets a Social Security tax break?

Nonresident aliens are individuals who do not have U.S. citizenship or legal residence in the United States. In this sense, those who work in the United States usually pay Social Security taxes on the income they earn.

In other words, foreign government workers living in the United States are not required to pay Social Security taxes on their wages.

Likewise, their family members and domestic workers have the same opportunity. Therefore, eligibility for this tax exemption is determined by the type of visa held by the nonresident alien.

The religious exemption is made for members of a recognized religious sect who object to accepting Social Security benefits. These benefits would be, for example, disability payments, retirement payments or death payments.

Such an exemption must be applied for on form 4029 and the religious group must already be registered in 1950. In addition, the group must be able to maintain an adequate standard of living for its members.

Others who obtain the Social Security tax exemption are students who work part-time at the school they attend. This exemption applies only to income earned from such work, and not from any other employer.