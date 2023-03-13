How long does an immigrant with a Green Card in the United States have to process his status?

Green Card in the United States have to process his status Photo by USA Diario

Foreigners who have a Green Card in the United States can change their immigration status. It is possible that the change of status is due to marriage, for having a conditional permanent residence with less than two years of marriage.

In this case, the immigrants must demonstrate that the marital relationship is real and that there is no intention to lie to the authorities. The husband and wife will have to jointly file a Form I-751 which abrogates the conditional treatment of residency.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will accept the petition if they have had a U.S. citizen partner for more than two years. USCIS also grants validity to marriages with lawful permanent residents.

Other variations to consider

Children whose parents are married to U.S. citizens or official U.S. residents are eligible to convert the immigrant's status. Even if the parent or partner is deceased, the user is entitled to receive a change in his or her process as an emigrant.

Also, people who are divorced or were abused by their spouses and parents are accepted for this type of process. Clients may submit their children for this application if they are in the same immigration status or for a period of three months.

It is imperative that the Form I-751 be submitted prior to the expiration of the conditional residency. This has two years to expire, as does the Green Card.

Immigrants who do not comply with the deadlines granted to process the status will have negative responses to the petitions and may even be deported.

If someone had an inconvenience to provide the form in the corresponding time, he or she would have to provide arguments to justify the delay. USCIS will decide whether the user's delay is justified or the proceedings are permanently suspended.