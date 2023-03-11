Silicon Valley Bank collapses, causing market turmoil

Photo by USA Diario

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), founded in 1983, has become the largest bank failure in the United States since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. The sixteenth largest bank in the country collapsed after depositors, mostly related to the technology sector and venture-backed companies, withdrew their money this week, as concerns about the bank's crisis grew.

In response to the situation, bank regulators took possession of the bank and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as the receiver, which then hastened to close the bank. The FDIC chose not to wait until the end of operations to seize the bank, as is typically done in ordered liquidations of a financial institution.

The bank's deposits are currently frozen and in receivership. The main office and all Silicon Valley Bank branches will reopen on March 13. The regulatory agency promised that insured depositors would have access to their funds no later than Monday morning, while uninsured customers would receive a certificate of judicial administration for the remaining amount of their deposits.

Silicon Valley Bank is the first FDIC-insured institution to fail this year. On the other hand, it is the second regional lender to close this week, after Silvergate Capital Corp. announced the voluntary liquidation of its bank, which caused a wave of bank stock selling and turbulence in the sector.

Problems began to plague SVB once the Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and other high-profile venture capital firms advised companies in their portfolios to withdraw money from the bank. Such calls came after SVB Financial Group, the parent company, tried to raise more than $2 billion to address a significant loss in its portfolio. Recently, its shares fell by 60% and then suffered another significant decline.

As SVB sought options to meet its customers' withdrawals, it sold on Wednesday a $21 billion bond portfolio, primarily consisting of US Treasury bonds. In addition, it announced that it would sell $2.25 billion in ordinary and convertible preferred stock to try to close its financial gap. By the end of last year, the bank had nearly $209 billion in total assets and another $175.4 billion in total deposits.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank dragged down the stability of US and European financial markets, which suffered significant losses in their quotations last Friday.

Last Friday, due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, its worst week since September, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 345 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8%.

In addition, several European banks experienced declines in their values: in Spain, Banco Sabadell lost 5.57%, as did Santander and Bankinter.

In London, the FTSE-100 lost 2%, and HSBC ranked second in the declines, losing 5.59%.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank led the losses with a 7.24% drop, while in France, Société Générale, BNP Paris, and Crédit Agricole also suffered significant losses in their values.

Finally, in Italy, Finecobank, Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna, Unicredit, Mediolanum, Banco Popolare Milano, Mediobanca, Banca Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Nexi also experienced significant declines in their values.