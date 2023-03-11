Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $229 Million for Tuesday’s Drawing Photo by USA Diario

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one claimed the $209 million grand prize for the drawing held on Friday, March 10. The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing on March 14 will now be worth $229 million, with a cash option of $120.6 million.

The winning numbers for the previous drawing were 9-20-59-60-63, with a Gold Mega Ball of 5 and a Megaplier of 2. While no one won the grand prize or the $1 million prize for matching all five white balls, one lucky ticket sold in Michigan won $1,000, which was the largest prize won in the state. In total, 342,605 tickets sold won at least $4, with 12,624 of those sold in Michigan.

The Mega Millions drawings are held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302 million. Tickets cost $2 each, and the game is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

In addition to Mega Millions, Michigan Lottery players also have the chance to win big in other games. The Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, with an estimated jackpot of $45 million and a cash option of $22.9 million. The Lotto 47 drawing will also take place on Saturday, with a jackpot of $3.05 million, and Saturday’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is estimated to be worth $211,000.

For more information on the latest lottery games and winning numbers, players can visit the official Michigan Lottery site. And while playing the lottery can be a fun and exciting experience, it’s important to always double-check your tickets, as a winner worth $1 million sold in Warren in 2021 went unclaimed, and the money was instead donated to the state’s School Aid Fund.