Missing inflation stimulus checks to be sent out until spring: here's what you need to know

Why didn't I receive the inflation stimulus check? Photo by USA Diario

If you didn't receive your inflation stimulus check, there is good news as authorities confirmed that there are still pending payments, but you'll have to wait a few more weeks to receive them, here's what you need to know. SACRAMENTO, California. - Payments for inflation stimulus checks have ended, however, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) confirmed that there are still missing payments.

This means that if you never received a direct deposit or a debit card for the inflation stimulus check, there is still a chance that you might receive it.

Why didn't I receive the inflation stimulus check? The FTB detailed that all payments made from October 2022 until February 14th of this year were corresponded to taxpayers whose data was quickly verified.

In other words, their eligibility based on the published requirements to receive the inflation stimulus check was checked without any issues.

However, there are thousands of payments that could not be sent as debit cards because the documents from the 2020 tax returns required additional review.

Can I still receive an inflation stimulus check? If you never received the inflation stimulus check and are sure that you are eligible to receive it, then yes, you can still receive your money.

Catalina Martinez, spokesperson for the FTB, clarified that there are cases where the state tax office is conducting manual reviews of the information.

When is a manual review of the tax return needed:

A Social Security Number needs to be verified

An ITIN number needs to be verified

An amended 2020 tax return was submitted

The spokesperson for the FTB said that one of the objectives of these reviews is to prevent cases of fraud.

When will the missing inflation stimulus checks be sent out? If you believe that you are in these cases, where your information is being manually reviewed, then you'll have to wait a little longer to receive the money from the inflation stimulus check.

The FTB indicated that debit cards are not currently being sent out; however, the missing inflation stimulus checks will be sent out starting from the spring.

"We will continue to process these payments. Just because you haven't received it, doesn't mean you won't receive it. If you qualify, the FTB is committed to processing and sending out all of these payments," said the spokesperson.